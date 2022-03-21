Aubameyang explains the origin of his particular celebration…

His arrival in Barcelona has been of great help to FC Barcelona, ​​which has benefited from his goals. In his presentation against Real Madrid, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did not disappoint and celebrated his brace in style, finishing off with an assist. Perhaps one of the most remembered images is that of the Gabonese celebrating one of his goals.

When questioned about this celebration, ‘Auba’ explained that he makes a reference to a well-known animated series of Japanese origin and that it was suggested by one of his friends before the game: “It was a ball from Dragon Ball. With it you can make a wish. I wanted to win and score a goal for my grandparents, who are gone. She was given to me by a friend of mine. I thought about it today.”

It is not the first time that ‘Auba’ celebrates in this way

In addition, it is not the first time that the attacker has carried out this type of celebration. During his time at Borussia Dortmund, it was common to see him celebrate making the fusion gesture with his partner in the yellow and black team, Marco Reus. Along with the German, he formed a formidable attacking duo in German football, showing one of the best facets of his career.

Likewise, Aubameyang has declared himself a great fan of Dragon Ball. In fact, the image of Goku is tattooed on his left leg, a work that was carried out in Barcelona some time before he became a Barça footballer. He also uses images of the character on his shin guards, which seems to have become an inspiration for him..

Of the signings made by FC Barcelona during the winter market, perhaps the most outstanding is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabonese was not receiving enough opportunities at Arsenal, but in the Catalan team he has made it clear that he is in one of his best stages. Xavi Hernández has managed to get the best out of him, but if Barça add attackers in the summer, they will have strong competition.