Aubameyang explains why he celebrated Dragon Ball Z style

The Gabonese Pierre Emerick Aubameyang was the great protagonist of the victory of the FC Barcelona against Real Madrid 4-0 as he broke out with a brace.

In the celebration of one of his two goals scored, Aubamayeng surprised by celebrating one of his two goals emulating the renowned series Dragon Ball Z.

The Barcelona player went to a corner of the field and a fan He gave him the ‘dragon ball’, so that later he would simulate being Goku in the celebration by doing the ‘teleportation’ together with the ball.

After the end of the game, the Gabonese crack explained the reason for his peculiar celebration.

“You know that you can make a wish to the Dragon Ball and I wanted to win the game and score a goal for my grandparents and my family”the footballer explained to Barça TV in an amused tone.