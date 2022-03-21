Aubameyang explains why he celebrated Dragon Ball Z style

Madrid Spain.
The Gabonese Pierre Emerick Aubameyang was the great protagonist of the victory of the FC Barcelona against Real Madrid 4-0 as he broke out with a brace.
In the celebration of one of his two goals scored, Aubamayeng surprised by celebrating one of his two goals emulating the renowned series Dragon Ball Z.
The Barcelona player went to a corner of the field and a fan He gave him the ‘dragon ball’, so that later he would simulate being Goku in the celebration by doing the ‘teleportation’ together with the ball.
After the end of the game, the Gabonese crack explained the reason for his peculiar celebration.
“You know that you can make a wish to the Dragon Ball and I wanted to win the game and score a goal for my grandparents and my family”the footballer explained to Barça TV in an amused tone.
On the other hand, he attributed his improvement in performance to ensuring that “it is easier” when playing with the Catalans.
“I really wanted to do things as well as I am doing now; it’s easier when you’re on a team that plays like that. I dedicate this match to my grandparents, who are no longer here,” she assured.
“We know it’s going to be difficult, but we were confident in our game and we did everything to win this match; this is the mentality we need to win games. It’s a good thing for the whole team. We have to continue like this and we are going to fight until the end”, he analyzed.