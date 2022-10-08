Aubameyang marked by his meeting … with Kim Kardashian

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang traveled to Milan on Saturday to attend the Dolce & Gabbana show during Fashion Week. Accompanied by his wife, the Chelsea striker took the opportunity to meet American star Kim Kardashian, who collaborated with the Italian fashion house to create its spring-summer 2023 collection.

Luxury, rhinestones and sequins. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang participated in a privileged event this weekend in Italy. The Chelsea striker traveled to Milan for the Dolce & Gabbana show on Saturday night during Fashion Week. Accompanied by his wife, Alysha, the Gabonese international (73 caps, 30 goals) attended the presentation of the spring-summer 2023 collection of the Italian fashion house. The opportunity to meet its creators Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, but also many personalities.

During the after-party, Aubameyang notably crossed paths with Kim Kardashian. The American star participated in the development of this new D&G collection. The 33-year-old striker and his partner took the opportunity to take a break alongside “Kim K.”, her hair dyed blonde, wearing a dress adorned with silver sequins and sparkling jewelry. Aubameyang shared the photo on his networks. “Thank you Dolce & Gabbana and Kim Kardashian for hosting us, it was an amazing experience,” the ex-Arsenal striker wrote. Something to impress Memphis Depay, who responded to his post with a “Wauwwww” reflecting his surprise.

Monica Bellucci’s daughter on the catwalk

After showing up to the show in a black and white tracksuit with the Italian brand’s logos, the Laval native opted for a shimmering gold jacket during the evening. Khloé Kardashian, Kim’s little sister, was also present, as was their mother, Kris Jenner, who came with her companion Corey Gamble. Actresses Lala Anthony and Monica Bellucci (whose daughter, Deva Cassel, paraded) also made the trip. They were able to chat with models Helena Christensen, Bianca Balti and Eva Herzigova.

After this trip to Lombardy, Aubameyang will return to competition with the Blues. Graham Potter’s players have an appointment in the lair of Crystal Palace on Saturday, during the 9th day of the Premier League (4 p.m.). The London club are currently 7th in the standings, with one game less than some of their competitors. Since his arrival from Barça at the beginning of the month, the Gabonese striker has only participated in three games (including only 8 minutes in the league). Without marking for the moment.