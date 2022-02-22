Aubameyang sends a ‘wink’ to Haaland and does not close the door…

With the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, FC Barcelona closed its fourth signing of the winter market, after the additions of Adama Traoré, Ferran Torres and Dani Alves. However, the Barça board is aware that the big target for the summer is still Erling Haalandalthough the operation looks difficult.

In a recent interview for ‘Sport’, the attacker has confessed that he would like to share the field with the Norwegian as a teammate, although his arrival at the Barça team could end up displacing him and relegating him to the bench. He has indeed indicated that he contemplates this possibility: “Always prepared for healthy competition with teammates, so it would be an honor to play with him if he ends up joining Barça.”

As for the footballer’s profile, ‘Auba’ praised Haaland: “I’m not a coach, but I think he’s a star. He scores a lot of goals, has a very good physique and a lot of speed. It’s very rare, because he’s very big, but he runs very much. Is incredible. For his age, he is already one of the best in the world.“.

The message of ‘Auba’ for Dembélé

After landing in Barcelona, ​​the Gabonese has met an old acquaintance. This is Ousmane Dembélé, with whom he came to coincide in the ranks of Borussia Dortmund. Both players maintain a great friendship, and the Frenchman even asked him about signing him when the club was managing him: “The truth is that he sent me a message to find out if he was going to come and I didn’t want to bother him because he was also in his situation but we kept talking a little bit”.

Aubameyang has also recounted part of his experience with the Frenchman and has tried to convince him to continue at the club, despite the fact that everything indicates that he will end up leaving: “It is something very special because we had an incredible year in Dortmund and he is an incredible player. Ousmane he is one of the best with the ball and as a striker he is incredible. To tell the truth, I am very happy that he is here and when I arrived I told him: ‘You have to stay, man.'” Regarding his continuity at Barça, he indicated “I don’t know, but the only thing I can say is that everything is possible in life”.