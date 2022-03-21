Aubameyang, the piece that ‘fell from the sky’ to complete Xavi’s puzzle

BARCELONA — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is to Xavi’s Barça what Edgar Davids was to Frank Rijkaard’s in January 2004. The Dutch midfielder joined a collapsed team, far from the top of the league and in need of adding to the magic of Ronaldinho a plus of competitiveness.

Now you can enjoy LaLiga on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, where you can watch all the matches LIVE. subscribe here

The well-known story is that that 2003-04 season ended in white for the Barça club… But with a comeback in the standings and a victory (a goal by Xavi) at the Bernabéu that opened a new era.

After 18 years around the Camp Nou, the feeling of being in a similar situation grows and there is no debate that the Gabonese international has been the necessary icing on the ideology of Xavi Hernández, who after four months and 25 games has recovered the pride and football of Barcelona.

Aubameyang signed for Barcelona on the last day, almost the last second, of the winter market. Coming from Arsenal, his incorporation was surrounded by quite a few criticisms. Fighting, they said, with Arteta, unpunctual and anarchic, he realized that he was also arriving too late, adding to his veteran a coronary problem that separated him from the Africa Cup. A transfer in question…

And an explosive result. Half an hour in his debut against Atlético and another half hour against Espanyol to start. Without scoring and, almost, without producing… Such as his first start against Napoli at the Camp Nou that gave rise to the first speculations regarding the mistake made by the club when betting on a footballer close to 33 years old who had lost the speed of yesteryear and did not get along with his new companions. They did not seem to understand, as Xavi Hernández did, that those first two weeks were a shoot, a set-up, before hatching.

Today Aubameyang is considered, without any doubt, the best signing of the winter market. In Spain without discussion… In Europe either. The Gabonese international has scored nine goals in his last eight Barça games and they are not goals without more: he opened the walk (1-4) against Valencia at Mestalla, where he scored a hat-trick; he sentenced the win (2-4) in Naples; opened the victory (4-0) over Athletic; he signed the comeback in Istanbul against Galatasaray and inaugurated the crushing of the Bernabéu, where he also closed it by kneeling a Real Madrid without response capacity.

Aubameyang, Ferran Torres and Frenkie de Jong celebrate – Real Madrid vs. Barcelona Getty Images

“He is a gift from heaven; a positive player who has entered the dressing room very well, who adapts well to the idea of ​​the team, generates chances, presses and has a goal… He is an example for everyone” Xavi praised him after the win against Osasuna (another 4-0), warning that the football consideration of Auba, who was already in the club’s orbit in January 2020 (he ran out of budget and ended up paying 18 million euros to Leganés for Braithwaite) is out of the question.

“He generates spaces with extraordinary ease, he quickly understands what second-row players want, he fixes defenders by granting corridors to wingers or benefiting the arrival of full-backs… We look at his goalscoring numbers but he is a player who offers a lot more than that”, it is revealed from the locker room, where far from being a strange element due to his rookie status, he has adapted in a wonderful way, being, in addition, a fundamental support for Dembélé, who is joined by a good friendship (and a perfect understanding) since they coincided at Borussia Dortmund.

In a Barça that has recovered its flavor and insistence on the wingers, Aubameyang knows how to always place himself in the right place. He did it to come back in Istanbul against Galatasaray and to open the scoring in the Clásico, finding the position in the middle of Ousmane. It happened a quarter of an hour after, on the other hand, Ferran Torres also offered him a gift, which on that first opportunity crashed against Courtois.

2 Related

The fourth footballer of this 21st century to score in four of the five major leagues after Jovetic, James Rodríguez and Batshuayi, the former Arsenal striker is, however, the first capable of scoring a hat-trick in four different leagues.

He did it in 2013 with Saint-Etienne in France, he repeated it in 2016 with Borussia Dortmund in Germany, he did it later with the Gunners in England and he closed the circle this 2022 in Valencia, in the Spanish League.

Under contract until June 2025, although with an exit clause that could become effective in 2023, Aubameyang has closed the debate of 9 at Barça, has managed to make Luis Suárez forget and begins to earn such consideration that the impossibility that guess in the millionaire signing of Erling Haaland is answered with his presence. Without being a player of the future such as the Norwegian, his performance in the short term and who knows if in the medium term today causes unanimity around the Camp Nou. Nobody argues with him.