Aubrey Plaza’s 10 Best Movies, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes

10 The Little Hours (2017) – 78%

universal pictures

small hours is an R-rated comedy about a trio of nuns, Alessandra (Alison Brie), Ginevra (Kate Micucci), and Fernanda (Aubrey Plaza), who live a life of gossip and intrigue in a monastery. This is the first of two films on this list, directed by Aubrey Plaza’s husband Jeff Baena; Another film they have collaborated on is A24 Life after Beth.

What makes the small hours great

small hours It had its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. Although it is a lesser-known film, it caused much controversy in the Catholic community, even leading the group America Needs Fatima. An online petition was started to remove the film from theatres. Still, it’s a cheesy comedy worth watching, which is why it earned Rotten Tomatoes Category. ,small hours Good for some big laughs,” said Adam Graham of The Detroit News.

9 Ned Rifle (2015) – 78%

Fortissimo Films

Hal Hartley’s third installment henry flower Trilogy, ned rifle Henry is the name of the main character (Liam Aiken), the son of the Fool (Thomas J. Ryan). Rifle pursues his father to avenge the life of his mother (Parker Posey), who he ruined, but troubled woman Susan Weber, played by Aubrey Plaza, gets in the way of his mission. ned rifle The movie with the second best Tomatometer is Rating in franchise, behind henry flower (89%) and more fay grimm (47%).

What makes the Ned Rifle great?

ned rifle Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2014 And its worldwide release was in 2015. It was well received and performed better than expected. The critics’ consensus on Rotten Tomatoes was that it served “as a satisfying conclusion to the trilogy” and that it was one of Hartley’s best late-period works and stands out in such a “distinguished filmography”.

8 Monsters University (2013) – 80%

walt disney studios motion pictures

In monsters University, Aubrey Plaza voices Greek Council President Claire Wheeler, a Gothic girl/monster who may fool her peers with her dark appearance and indifferent personality, but is actually very kind and has a great school spirit inside her. There is emotion. He is on the Greek Council with Brock Pearson (Tyler Labine), and together they organize the Scare Games at Monsters University.

What makes Monsters University great?

Although 80% Rotten Tomatoes The grade is good, it is very hard to compete with the original – monsters Inc. Has a 96% on the Tomatometer and is widely considered one of the best Disney Movies ever made. monsters University was created at the time when Disney Pixar The movies were huge on sequels (Cars 2, Finding Dory) and it was able to stand out among them, which is an achievement in itself.

7 Joshi (2016) – 81%

Lionsgate Premiere

The second, but not the last, film on this list starring Aubrey Plaza and Alison Brie, Joshi Another R-rated comedy with a great cast. Comedic talents like Thomas Middleditch, Jenny Slate and Nick Kroll fill out the star-studded cast. In the film, Josh (Middleditch) is dealing with the suicide of his girlfriend Rachel (Alison Brie) when his friends Ari (Adam Pally) and Adam (Alex Ross Perry) decide to cheer him up by throwing him a bachelor party. Jane, portrayed by Aubrey Plaza, has a small role as Rachel’s friend.

What makes Joshi great?

Joshi It’s also directed by Jeff Baena, but it’s one of his shorter films. Although it received an 81% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, it received a 54% audience score. The high Tomatometer score can be explained by the critics’ consensus, as it states that the director and cast “offer a unique, disarmingly heartfelt blend of dark humor and tragedy.” Joshi.,

6 Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010) – 82%

universal pictures

Scott Pilgrim vs. World It was an instant classic. A comic book adaptation directed by Edgar Wright that blends comedy, action, and fantasy can never go wrong, especially when you have such a great cast. Aubrey Plaza plays Julie Powers, friend of Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera). Julie is strongly against Scott making a move on Ramona, as he is a ladies’ man and is currently dating Knives Chau (Ellen Wong). As it turns out, Scott tries to get a date with Ramona, but he faces an impossible task: defeating all seven of her evil ex-boyfriends.

What makes Scott Pilgrim vs. world great

Unlike some of the films on this list, Scott Pilgrim vs. World You have a high audience score. The film made the final shortlist of seven films nominated for Best Visual Effects at the 83rd Academy Awards, but did not make the final cut. Nevertheless, it is nowadays widely considered a cult classic and one of the finest feel-good films of all time. The Rotten Tomatoes critics consensus described it as “fast, funny, and inventive”.

5 Happiest Season (2020) – 82%

TriStar Pictures

The third and final movie on this list starring Aubrey Plaza and Alison Brie! In Happiest Season, viewers visit the parents of lesbian couple Abby (Kristen Stewart) and Harper (Mackenzie Davis) on a Christmas trip. The only problem is that Abby finds out that Harper hasn’t come out to her parents yet, and Harper asks Abby to pretend to be just a (straight) friend. In a heated argument, they run into Riley (Aubrey Plaza), Harper’s first girlfriend in high school.

What makes the happiest season great

Happiest Season Another movie on this list with an amazing cast, which is just another reason to watch this light-hearted Christmas comedy. Happiest Season A feel-good comedy that leaves audiences happy and satisfied, it maintains a 73% viewership rating on Rotten Tomatoes and earns a low-eighty grade from critics for its “good times with heartfelt performances.”

4 Ingrid Goes West (2017) – 85%

neon

Ingrid Thorburn (Aubrey Plaza) is an antisocial Instagram addict ingrid goes west, She is obsessed with the impressionable Taylor Sloane (Elizabeth Olsen) to such an extent that she becomes a stalker and later becomes Sloane’s close friend. After a while, Thorburn’s mask begins to fall and tragedy strikes everyone’s lives. ingrid goes west It’s a dark comedy about the dangers of social media consumption and isolation, using satire in an interesting way. The film also stars some unknown stars, such as O’Shea Jackson Jr., Pom Klementieff, Wyatt Russell and Billy Magnussen.

What makes Ingrid Goes West great?

Like the other films on this list, ingrid goes west Premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, leading to Neon Quickly obtain rights to distribute images. The film received generally good reviews, including a score of 71 out of 100 on Metacritic, praising Plaza and Olsen. Audiences also enjoyed the film and gave it a 71% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

3 Black Bear (2020) – 89%

motion picture

aubrey plaza stars Black BearIt is an indie film about a filmmaker who travels to a rural retreat, but there she discovers that the forest is ravaging her inner demons. Plaza is Alison, said the filmmaker, in one of her best dramatic roles. These are also features in the film girls’ Christopher Abbott as Gabe and Sarah Gadon as Blair, a couple who is staying at the retreat with Allison. thought Black Bear A drama, it has many aspects of psychological horror and is a must-watch for mystery fans.

What makes the black bear great?

Critics love meta movies, which may be why the 89% grade on Rotten Tomatoes is so opposed to the 65% audience score. Yet, this is another film that premiered at Sundance, And it received mostly good reviews at the time. Aubrey Plaza also won the Independent Spirit Award For Best First Feature, due to Black Bear This is his first work as a producer.

2 Safety Not Guaranteed (2012) – 91%

filmzilla

In Safety Not Guaranteed, Aubrey Plaza plays Darius Britt, a magazine intern who befriends Kenneth Calloway (Mark Duplass), an unusual man looking for a companion in time travel. Although low-budget, the film has a brilliant script and makes good use of the classic time-travel-romantic-comedy genre. Directed by Colin Trevorrow, it stars Aubrey Plaza in one of her previous film roles.

Which doesn’t make the security guarantee great

Critics’ Consensus rotten Tomatoes Claiming that despite the film’s “modest ambitions”, “strong performances, endearing charm and a heartfelt story” more than make up for it. Safety Not Guaranteed Aubrey Plaza Fans Might Have Never Heard Of The Best Movie She Won An ALMA Award For For Best Movie Actress in a Comedy or Musical,

1 Emily the Criminal (2022) – 94%

universal pictures

The highest rated film on this list is also its most recent film, emily delinquent Aubrey Plaza is featured in her best dramatic role as Emily, a young woman facing student loans and not being offered a job due to a minor criminal record. She then starts doing a suspicious job, buying goods with a stolen credit card given to her by middleman Yousef (Theo Rossi). Together, they become dazzled by easy cash and plan to expand their business.

What makes Emily a great criminal?

In January 2022, emily delinquent Premiere at Sundance, Where it became a festival favorite, and in August it was released in theaters worldwide by Universal Pictures, Empire Magazine critic Katherine Bray claimed that although the film has a neat set-up of the world, “it wouldn’t work half as well without Aubrey Plaza’s brilliantly distinctive lead performance,” confirming that That explains why it is one of his best films.