auction house donated to parents, memorabilia and cars

Between the despondency and the bewilderment, however much suffered in the last months of life, there is that state of suspension from any judgment: can the greatest, Diego Armando Maradona, having concluded his existence as described by the facts that are emerging through the investigations, as declared by the people closest to him? The investigations continue and, with them, the process concerning the inheritance of the assets of the Diez, one of the absolute protagonists of politics and social revenge of the South America.

The auction of the assets of Maradona

The times are ripe and what appears in a long list of assets belonged to El Diez and his parents will end up at auction: the resulting proceeds will go to the five children recognized by the Argentine champion, or Dalma and Gianinna, Diego Junior, Jana And Diego Fernando (represented by the lawyer, Mario Baudry, his mother’s companion and Maradona’s long-time fiancée, Verónica Ojeda) net of the payment of debts that will be made at the conclusion of this sale on 19 December.

The judge decided to proceed Susana Tedesco, which gave the green light to the request of the heirs, who had requested it: the auction will be organized by Adrian Mercado, an agency of the Argentine capital that will take care of the organization. From what emerges and which had already been talked about previously, the auction should be international and the objects and goods belonged to Diego would be beaten in a live stream.

The list of finished goods at auction

But what has gone into this copious list? From what the Argentine and Italian media report, the list includes shares, an apartment a Mar de Plata and other personal items, but goods with sentimental value, such as shirts donated by other players at the football player’s funeral, will not be auctioned.

The house given to his father Don Diego, the famous villa of Villa Devoto, for its 80th anniversary it was auctioned for 900 thousand dollars (780 thousand euros, the apartment for 65 thousand (57 thousand euros). Maradona: one of the two BMW bears the signature of Diego engraved on the windshield, with a starting price of $ 165,000.

Also listed are paintings, the letter of Fidel Castro, treadmills, shirts, shoes, a guitar, ties, braces and hats accumulated over the years and donated by protagonists of football and the existence of Diego and which – apparently – were partly kept in the famous container of Buenos Aires and in the safes held in Dubai. Objects, memorabilia, occasions of unrepeatable memory for which offers can be presented.

