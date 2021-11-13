News

Auction house Sotherby’s will accept live bids in Ethereum for Bansky’s works

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read

Popular auction house Sotherby’s announced that will accept offers in Ethereum for Bansky’s artwork even live. This is not a first, but the news is particularly interesting because it will be the first time that live offers will be accepted on ETH.

In recent times Sotherby’s has opened its horizons to new technologies and platforms related to the world of cryptocurrencies, and the focus on NFTs is emblematic. In fact, one was recently auctioned rare artwork related to Muhammad Ali’s meeting of the century in the form of NFT.

The auction of the anonymous artist will go down in history as interested parties will be able to submit live bids in Ethereum for “Love is in the Air” and “Trolley Hunters”.

The announcement reads that the final price of the piece can be in cryptocurrencies or fiat. Another significant step forward just a few days after the opening of Sotherby’s Metaverse, an official marketplace for NFTs of the popular UK company, which represents one of the most important and prestigious auction houses in the world.

The announcement has not yet caused any fluctuation in the market and ETH is trading at $ 4,612.95, substantially equal to yesterday. The month that has just opened started with a bang for ETH which reached a new all-time high.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Sweet Tooth, that’s why Robert Downey Jr. and his wife chose to produce the show

September 18, 2021

Vin Diesel and her daughter engage in a singing duet [VIDEO]

September 23, 2021

Cardano chart in real time

September 8, 2021

The new series starring actress Betty Gilpin

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button