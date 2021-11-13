Auction house Sotherby’s will accept live bids in Ethereum for Bansky’s works

Popular auction house Sotherby’s announced that will accept offers in Ethereum for Bansky’s artwork even live. This is not a first, but the news is particularly interesting because it will be the first time that live offers will be accepted on ETH.

In recent times Sotherby’s has opened its horizons to new technologies and platforms related to the world of cryptocurrencies, and the focus on NFTs is emblematic. In fact, one was recently auctioned rare artwork related to Muhammad Ali’s meeting of the century in the form of NFT.

The auction of the anonymous artist will go down in history as interested parties will be able to submit live bids in Ethereum for “Love is in the Air” and “Trolley Hunters”.

The announcement reads that the final price of the piece can be in cryptocurrencies or fiat. Another significant step forward just a few days after the opening of Sotherby’s Metaverse, an official marketplace for NFTs of the popular UK company, which represents one of the most important and prestigious auction houses in the world.

The announcement has not yet caused any fluctuation in the market and ETH is trading at $ 4,612.95, substantially equal to yesterday. The month that has just opened started with a bang for ETH which reached a new all-time high.