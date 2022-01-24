Auctioning the X-ray of a Bataclan victim, storm over a surgeon

A French surgeon attempted to auction an X-ray of the arm of a woman who was injured in the terrorist attack on the Bataclan in 2015 on an international platform, sparking the anger of colleagues and hospital sector executives, who will bring him to justice. , and the families of the victims.

Emmanuel Masmejean, orthopedic surgeon, has auctioned the X-ray of a wound he himself had operated on on OpenSea and on which you can see a forearm punctured by a Kalashnikov bullet.

All on sale for 2,776 dollars, equal to 2,415 euros, and presented on the surgeon’s profile with the words “Bataclan terrorist attack – November 13, 2015 – Paris, France”.

In the description, the surgeon – who works at the Georges-Pompidou European hospital which is part of the Parisian public sector – specifies that he is the “creator” and “owner” of the X-ray and that he operated on the young patient “who lost the boy in the assault ”that“ he had a compound fracture of his left forearm with a bullet left in the soft tissue ”.

The meido stated that his gesture had a “pedagogical purpose, to interest people”. He said he was “sorry” for not having asked the patient or the Paris Hospitals for authorization.

On Twitter, the director general of the Paris hospitals, Martin Hirsch, expressed “indignation” at an act of “exceptional gravity”: “An unworthy behavior and it clashes with our conception of public service. It would be scandalous under any circumstances and for any patient. It takes on even more abject resonance in the context of the ongoing process and given what the victims of those attacks had to endure ”. Hirsch announced that the National Council of the Order of Doctors will be invested in the affair, which will also be brought to justice.

