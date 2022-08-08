‘Audacity, cynicism’: Sandro Castro goes to Matanzas leading a ‘charitable’ caravan and criticism rains down on him

Sandro Castro, the grandson of Fidel Castroa young owner of nightclubs and bars in Havana, who is often the subject of controversy for his displays of the good life he leads, again arouses criticism, this time for presenting himself as the leader of a caravan of entrepreneurs who went to Matanzas, in amid the uncontrolled fire, to give “strength” to the people.

“Good night, Cubans, look at the caravan behind. My people, we are here, a group of entrepreneurs, giving support and strength to the people of Matanzas and contributing what we can. Let’s go up, Cuba,” Castro said in a video shared on his Instagram stories.

He also uploaded images of closed bags with what appear to be food and packages of soda bottles, absent from state commercial establishments. Also, she shared a selfie where a group of the Salvage and Rescue team is seen with a view of the fire in the background.

Both the videos and the images were shared by the journalist Norges Rodríguez on his Twitter account, in whose publication Sandro Castro received numerous criticisms, starting with those of Rodríguez himself.

“‘Good evening, Cubans.’ Says the grandson of Fidel Castro who arrived in Matanzas with a caravan of ‘entrepreneurs’ to ‘give support to the people.’ This is the height of impudence and cynicism. Sandro Castro, the entrepreneurRodriguez wrote.

“But you’ll be a bastard, Who do you and your family want to fool? We are tired of crumbs. Stand aside and let the people, the country, get ahead on its own. We don’t want them, we don’t need them. Doesn’t that phrase sound familiar to you? The night will not last forever. Hide well,” wrote Alexander Rodríguez.

“Nike sneakers, a good car, soft drinks and a lot of propaganda, these trashy communists are disgusting,” another Internet user considered.

For @cubanobalsero94, “the order to clean up their image has been given to Matanzas, sons of leaders and figureheads of SMEs, to Matanzas, the robolutarios [sic]”.

“The little things they had at home. Any time is a good time to try to clean up your image, learning from Fidel Castro’s manual of demagoguery. How funny they are!” Considered another user.

“I saw their stories and what made me laugh. I live in Matanzas, in the bay, and the truth is that here we don’t need those soft drink bottles that he brings. What is needed is for the fire to cease. The town is fine (as far as it goes) they haven’t taken away the light anymore,” said another reader.

In @MaraliaA’s opinion, “With the money that Sandro Castro spends on a concert, he could have bought all the foam needed to put out the fire of those tanks in Matanzas.. The Castro family still thinks that we Cubans are fools!”

Nereida Zell said: “The dinosaurs sent this clown! to clean up a bit. It’s all gestures and posturing. It’s better if he continues partying, that’s the only thing he’s good at.”

The grandson of the late dictator surrounds himself with luxuries and enjoys the good life that for most Cubans is unattainable. The young man was recorded in Cayo Santa Marialast April, while participating in a beach party with his girlfriend and other close people.

Sandro Castro owns at least three nightclubs in Havana: EFE Bar, Fantaxy and Space.

The Fidel Castro’s grandson apologized last year after a video was released showing him inside a Mercedes Benz car in Cubain the middle of the serious shortcomings suffered by Cubans. According to him later, the car was borrowed.

Sandro Castro’s attitude in the Mercedes was criticized by his uncle Alex Castro Soto del Valle and the singer Israel Rojas on social networks. “A rotten potato does not indicate that all the potatoes in the sack are bad, checking well is wiseAlex Castro said.Greatness is not hereditary. You can be brilliant even if you are born in a cradle of straw,” said the member of the Buena Fe duo.