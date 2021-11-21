Audero works the miracle, confirms Candreva

Listen to the audio version of the article

Scoreboard Salernitana Sampdoria: Quagliarella does the dirty work, Candreva returns to scoring. Audero saves everything on two occasions

Audero 7 – In the first half of the match he is almost never committed. To report a position error in the first minutes of play that threatens to concede a goal to Sampdoria. On the corner beaten by Salernitana, Djuric spits the ball for Ranieri who is alone at the far post, but does not reach the ball. The long ball, at the 35th, was quite useless to send Caputo into the goal. In the second half, a decisive double save in the first quarter of an hour of the second half: the first on Ranieri in semi-overturned and then on Coulibaly.

Bereszynski 5.5 – It is on his side that Ribery does a little bit what he wants. The Pole plays to contain him and closes the spaces. He is the first to end up in the race director’s notebook. He is replaced in the second half to avoid another yellow card (from 59 ‘ Dragusin 6 – The defender enters at the moment of the match in which Salernitana tries everything for everything. His contribution to the race is good).

Ferrari 6 – Foul, the right. It is not his most important closure of the game, but the central defender does not make Yoshida regret. (65 ′ Chabot 5.5 – How Dragusin enters a moment of the match in which Salernitana has nothing to lose, she is not wrong. He is nervous and takes yet another avoidable warning, but does not spare himself).

Colley 6.5 – His is the most difficult intervention in defense. On the slope in the area, running towards the goal, he manages to deflect a potentially dangerous ball. It is confirmed in the second half of the match.

Augello 6 – From his side, Salernitana is less dangerous and the full-back manages to make some interesting offensive sorties. In the second half, ordinary administration.

Candreva 6.5 – The first half is made up of lights and shadows, but fortunately there are many more lights. The ball shot in the curve on the assist of Caputo makes his eyes bleed, he is forgiven with the goal of doubling. Less protagonist in the second half also following the pressing of Salernitana forced to attack to find the goals that are worth the draw. He remains one of the best in the field.

Thorsby 6 – Running and substance throughout the race. It is he who presides over the area on Verre’s cross that induces Di Tacchio to make an error and an own goal.

Ekdal 6 – First and second time of ordinary administration for the central midfield.

Verre 6 – It’s not brilliant and it shows, but it’s there. A recovery that certainly gives Roberto D’Aversa several important solutions. The first fifteen minutes can be reviewed with some wrong balls and some imperfect movements. He grows in the first half and does better in the second half when he throws Caputo into the goal, too bad that the goal is canceled for offside (from 59 ‘ Askildsen 6 – His the ball for the goal, canceled by Candreva. He is not wrong, but he does not even affect).

Caputo 6 – In the first half of the match he stands out for excellent ideas, such as serving Quagliarella for Sampdoria’s first scoring opportunity and then Candreva, who shoots into the corners. In terms of conclusions, on the other hand, he is imprecise and almost never puts the Salernitana goalkeeper in difficulty. In the second half of the game he finds Sampdoria’s third goal, too bad that the goal is canceled due to offside.

Quagliarella 6.5 – In the first half of the Arechi match, the captain is certainly among the best in the field. In the first quarter of an hour he has two clear scoring chances that only Belec manages to block. Thanks to the counterattack for the doubling of Candreva. He does not save himself even in the second half, although he drops a little physically (86 ′ Gabbiadini sv).

SALERNITANA (4-3-1-2): Belec 5; Zortea 5.5 (55 ‘Kechrida 5), ​​Gagliolo 5.5, Gyömber 5, Ranieri 6; L. Coulibaly 6, Di Tacchio 5 (66 ‘Simy 5.5), Kastanos 6 (45’ Obi 6); Ribéry 6 (65 ‘Schivone 5.5); Gondo 5.5 (55 ‘Bonazzoli 5.5), Djuric 5.5.