Audi A6 Avant 2.0 TDI on offer in February: how much it costs

In February, Audi A6 Avant diesel TDI S tronic pays more: low rate and premium assistance included on the four-wheel drive quattro on offer

It is the large luxury family member of the house of the four rings, a car capable of combining space, elegance, technology and performance. Audi A6 Avant is a superior class car that expresses all its sporty character through the dynamic design and elegant lines that characterize its appearance. Throughout the month of February, the Audi A6 Avant 40 TDI 2.0 quattro with ultra S tronic technology in the Business Sport version is in promotion. A unique opportunity to buy an ideal car for every load need, whether to face a day of work or a long journey with your family, taking advantage of a convenient monthly payment and premium assistance included (discover the offer here on the Audi A6 Avant 40 TDI 2.0 quattro S tronic).

AUDI A6 AVANT PROMOTION – Throughout the month of February, the Audi A6 Avant 40 TDI 2.0 quattro with ultra S tronic technology in the Business Sport version is on promotion for 649 euros per month with Audi Value. With an advance of € 21,629.08 and a guaranteed final value of € 28,212.18, it is possible to purchase this model and take advantage of a payment of only 35 installments with a TAN of 4.99% and an APR of 5.31%.

AUDI A6 AVANT – The Audi A6 Avant model on promotion in February is the A6 Avant 40 TDI 2.0 quattro with ultra S tronic technology in Business Sport trim. The car is equipped with a 1,968 cc in-line 4-cylinder diesel engine equipped with a Common Rail injection system and an exhaust gas turbocharger combined with a Mild Hybrid system capable of delivering a combined power of 204 hp and 400 Nm of maximum torque. Four-wheel drive with ultra technology and seven-speed S tronic gearbox. The Audi A6 Avant reaches a peak speed of 241 km / h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 7.8 seconds. Consumption, calculated using the Wltp method, amounts to 6.4 to 5.7 liters per 100 kilometers, while CO2 emissions are between 167 and 150 g / km. The luggage compartment with a capacity of 565 liters can be expanded up to 1,680 liters.

February 6, 2022 (change February 6, 2022 | 17:11)

