Audi A8 2022: orders are underway

ARRIVES IN MARCH 2022 – The house of the four rings announces the opening of orders for the renewed version of its flagship, theAudi A8, to which he made several changes to the aesthetics, and to the technological equipment (here to know more). Will arrive in dealerships a March 2022 with prices starting from 108,100 euros: is initially available in the version with V6 3.0 turbodiesel engine, called 50 TDI Quattro Tiptronic, combined with the 48V lightweight hybrid system, with a total power of 286 hp. We will have to wait a few more months for the sporty S8, available from 154,500 euros with the 571 HP V8 4.0 TFSI.

EQUIPMENT FROM ADMIRAL – The rich one standard equipment ofAudi A8 includes LED headlights, oled lights, ambient light package, exterior mirrors with integrated LED turn signals, anti-theft system, green-tinted athermic glass, anodized aluminum exterior window frames moldings, adjustable comfort front seats electric and memory function, ash inserts for the dashboard, multifunction steering wheel, two-zone automatic “climate”, MMI plus multimedia system with 8.6 “touch screen complete with digital services with real-time traffic updates, instrumentation digital visible on a 10.1 ”panel, the eCall and the suspension system with air springs (height and shock absorbers are adjusted according to traffic conditions). Several driving assistance systems are available including automated parking, lane keeping, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian recognition, cross traffic assistant.

PACKAGES ARE EXPENSIVE – Among the packages available, theInnovative Assistant from 4,500 euros provides headlights with LED matrix technology (the front lights can count on 1.3 million micro-mirrors, which thanks to the generation of an electrostatic field, can change orientation up to 5,000 times per second, depending on the position and driving and road conditions) and the camera-based sign recognition system. The package costs 18,260 euros Audi Design Selection pastel silver featuring sporty look comfort seats in Valcona leather, ambient lighting package plus, leather steering wheel with S logo, headliner and shelf in Alcantara, as well as specific contrasting stitching on the upholstery. The package S Line Interior from 6,000 euros it is intended for those who want to have a car with a sportier declination, with shaped seats and aluminum inserts. More than 5,300 euros are spent on 21 ”Audi Sport 10-spoke alloy wheels.

THE EQUIPMENT OF THE S8 – The equipment of theAudi S8 it is then enriched with 20 “rims, the rear steering axle, the sporty rear differential, and predictive pneumatic suspensions (they” read “the conditions of the route by means of a camera by adjusting the set-up). S8 Attitude it includes, among other things, the 5.7 ”rear touch panel with which to adjust the car’s functions, the panoramic roof and the carbon dashboard inserts.