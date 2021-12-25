Audi A8, ‘lounge’ performance and comfort for the flagship – Tests and News

The pre-sale of the fourth generation of Audi A8 starts, updated to the new restyling.

The flagship of the house with the four rings, maximum expression of performance combined with luxury according to Audi, thanks to the combination of LED Digital Matrix headlights and OLED rear lights, can now also count on the state of the art of the house lighting technology German. At the top of the range are the S8 versions, that is models that have the exclusivity of Audi S models, the refinement typical of Audi A8 and the performance of a true sports car.

Sportier lines than the previous model, comfort at the highest levels and dynamic qualities in line with much more compact sedans, are the main ingredients of the new ‘Audi A8 recipe’, already the brand’s flagship, which also confirms its role as a technological manifesto of the four rings. The restyling involves obvious changes such as the widening of the single frame, with its accentuated profile, and new three-dimensional chrome inserts for the front grille. The redesigned side air intakes are more vertical than in the past. The design of the headlights has also been thoroughly revised, made more dynamic by the lower section extended towards the bumper.

As is traditional for the Audi S model family, the Audi S8 can count on two split tailpipes and the side mirror caps in aluminum and, on request, in carbon, body color or black. Audi Matrix HD LED headlamps with dynamic direction indicators are standard. On the other hand, the dimensions of the car, the management of the MMI touch response controls, the multimaterial Audi Space Frame body, as well as the welcome of the passenger compartment, comparable to a lounge, especially for rear passengers, with multiple interior customization possibilities have been confirmed. . Two brand new 10.1-inch tablets with Full HD resolution are also dedicated to the rear passengers, tied to the backrests of the front seats.

At launch, the new Audi A8 is offered in 3.0 (50) TDI and S8 variants. Later, the TFSI and plug-in hybrid version will also debut. The Audi A8 and Audi A8 L 3.0 (50) TDI quattro tiptronic make use, in detail, of the V6 3.0 TDI engine with mild hybrid technology (MHEV) at 48 Volt, capable of delivering 286 HP and 600 Nm of torque. The flagships of the four rings sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in 5.9 seconds, reaching an electronically limited top speed of 250 km / h. The high performance Audi S8 version can count on the mighty V8 biturbo 4.0 TFSI with 571 hp and 800 Nm. In Italian dealerships, the new A8 will arrive in March 2022 with prices starting at 100,800 euros.