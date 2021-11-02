Audi A8, restyling arrives. Electrified engines only

The time has come for the Audi A8 of a restyling. The current generation, the fourth, has been on sale since 2017 and the house of the 4 rings has therefore decided that an update is needed to make it more current. With the launch of this new model, several innovations arrive that touch both the design and the contents. The price list for the Italian market has not yet been communicated. However, the German carmaker has made it known that in dealerships, the new facelifted Audi A8 will be available to go from the first quarter of 2022.

DESIGN AND INTERIORS

German technicians worked to make the flagship not only more elegant but also a bit sportier. A job that allowed to give the car more character. Looking at the front, there is a larger single frame with a grille in which there are three-dimensional chrome inserts. Audi has also redesigned the side air intakes which have a more vertical trend than before. Also new is the design of the optical groups that have the technology LED Digital Matrix. Looking at the car from the side, one notices above all the low profile of the roof, the generous wheel arches and the taut belt lines. All elements that allow to accentuate the character of the car. At the rear, however, the OLED optics as standard whose luminous signature can be personalized by the driver. The extractor design is also new. Also available Chrome package which makes the car more dynamic thanks to the S line details. The black Look package is also available on request. The body can be chosen in 11 different colors. Following the restyling, the dimensions have only very slight differences compared to before. In the case of the standard wheelbase variant, the confirmed wheelbase of 3 meters is accompanied by a length of 5.19 meters, a width of 1.95 meters and a height of 1.47 meters. The long wheelbase version is also always available. As for the sportier S8, the car is 1 cm longer than before.

Speaking of the interior, Audi has further raised the bar of luxury. Adaptive LED reading lights are dedicated to the second row of seats. The manufacturer also continues to offer many customization possibilities. The long-wheelbase variant combines the rear passenger seat in chaise longue configuration with multiple adjustments ranging from pneumatic adaptation of the lateral and lumbar support to the heated footrest with integrated massage function. Then we find the electrically adjustable headrests, the full-length rear central console, which can be equipped with retractable tables, the automatic four-zone climate control, the Air Quality package with fragrance diffuser and ionizer and the mini-box with bar compartment. Obviously, in addition to luxury, there is also a lot of technology. In front we find the MMI touch system with two large 10.1 and 8.6-inch touchscreens. L’Audi virtual cockpit it allows different displays of information on the digital dashboard, which can be activated via the multifunction steering wheel. A head-up display is also available on request. For rear passengers, the new Audi A8 offers two 10.1-inch screens connected to the front seat backrests. They can play the contents of personal devices, including audio and video streaming. The Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System is available in a configuration with 23 speakers and 1,920 watts.

ENGINES AND SAFETY