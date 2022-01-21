Audi A8 TFSI and, at the start, the orders for the restyling of the Plug-in. Prices from 115,500 euros

Audi opened the orders in Italy of the version restyling of its A8 TFSI e, i.e. the Plug-in model of its flagship A8. Towards the end of December 2021, the German manufacturer had already begun to accept orders for the other versions of this car, the restyling of which was presented in November 2021. Therefore, now Italian customers will also be able to order the PHEV variant which will arrive in dealerships in course for March 2022. Talking about prices for the Italian market, let’s go from 115,500 euros for the 3.0 (60) TFSI and quattro tiptronic variant and from 122,800 euros for the equivalent long wheelbase version.

HEART PLUG-IN

The new Audi A8 TFSI e is therefore also available in the long wheelbase L version. The powertrain consists of a V6 3.0 TFSI turbocharged direct injection with 340 hp (250 kW) and 500 Nm of torque, combined with a permanent magnet synchronous motor of 136 hp (100 kW). The electrical unit is integrated, together with the clutch, in the eight-speed tiptronic transmission with torque converter. Also present the four-wheel drive. Overall, there are 462 hp (340 kW) with 700 Nm of torque available. Performance is very good. There full speed, electronically limited, reaches 250 km / h. It takes 4.9 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km / h. The electric motor is powered by a 17.9 kWh battery (14.4 kWh usable) which allows you to travel in electric-only mode up to 49 km according to the WLTP cycle. The battery can only be recharged in alternating current up to a power of 7.4 kW.