Audi A8: the prices of the mild hybrid flagship in the name of technology

Classic luxury that is renewed: the 2022 model of the Ingolstadt flagship Audi A8 can already be ordered in Italy, while it will arrive in dealerships in March 2022. The A8 L variants (ie the long wheelbase version) and the sports car are also available in this restyling. S8. The engines are now both mild hybrid; later the plug-in hybrid will also arrive. The range also includes Led Digital Matrix projectors, while the exterior design is more sporty.

AUDI A8 2022: HYBRID ENGINES

–

The Audi A8 range starts with the diesel version 50 Tdi 3.0 quattro tiptronic. V6 mild hybrid engine with 48 volt network, 286 hp, four-wheel drive. Identical engine for the long wheelbase A8 L (13 cm more in overall length). The sporty S8, on the other hand, can count on the powerful 4.0 Tfsi V8 petrol engine, also mild hybrid, pushing with the beauty of 571 Hp and 800 Newton meters. In addition to hybridization, these engines also make use of Cylinder on Demand technology, i.e. partial deactivation of the cylinders when little power is required. The petrol plug-in hybrid version based on the 3.0 Tfsi V6 and capable of 462 hp as maximum system power will also arrive at a later time. In all the engines the transmission is composed of quattro all-wheel drive with an eight-speed tiptronic automatic torque converter gearbox; the self-locking center differential and the sporty rear differential are optional (standard on the S8). Adaptive air suspension and progressive steering are always standard on all versions. Very interesting the optional (also standard on the S8) of the rear steering wheels with dynamic integral steering.