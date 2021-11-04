Audi A8: with the restyling electrified the whole range – Tests and News

Mid-career restyling time for the fourth generation of Audi A8, on the market since 2017. As often happens with updates, the news is concentrated in the front, revised with the adoption of a more extended grille and side air intakes redesigned with a more vertical development than in the past. The design of the headlights has also been revised, made more dynamic by the lower section extended towards the bumper. The optional Digital Matrix LED headlights, brought to the debut by the Audi e-tron Sportback and for the first time dedicated to the Audi A8, provide for the decomposition of the light beam into infinitesimal pixels to increase the illumination of the road. On the back, however, we find optical groups with OLED technology. As for the interiors, the countless customization options available to customers are confirmed, as well as the full-digital setting of the environment. The functions of the MMI touch response system, characterized by two 10.1 and 8.6 inch touchscreens with both acoustic and tactile feedback, integrates the voice command system that recognizes commonly used expressions, so as to understand directions and questions freely formulated.

The Audi virtual cockpit allows different displays of information on the digital dashboard, which can be activated via the multifunction steering wheel, while the head-up display, on request, projects the main information on the windscreen; among these the detailed map of the intersections. The navigation is integrated with enhanced Car-to-X connectivity, capable of detecting in real time and also sharing information on changes in road surface grip. The rear passengers of the new Audi A8 are dedicated to two brand new 10.1-inch tablets with Full HD resolution, linked to the front seat backrests. They reproduce the contents of personal devices and can receive streaming audio and video. The Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System is available in a configuration with 23 speakers and 1,920 Watt: it brings a three-dimensional sound management similar to a concert hall. Globally, the new Audi A8 can count on five engines: V6 3.0 TDI, V6 3.0 TFSI, V8 4.0 TFSI, available in two power steps, and the TFSI e plug-in hybrid solution. All engines will arrive in Italy except for the V6 3.0 TFSI engine and the 460 HP V8 4.0 TFSI. Italian customers will still be able to opt for the 571 HP V8 mounted on the Audi S8 sports car.

The Audi A8 and Audi A8 L 3.0 (50) TDI quattro tiptronic are powered by the 48 Volt V6 3.0 TDI with mild hybrid technology (MHEV), capable of delivering 286 hp and 600 Nm of torque from 1,750 to 3,250 rpm. The flagships of the four rings sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in 5.9 seconds, reaching the electronically limited top speed of 250 km / h, shared by all variants in the range.

The Audi S8 high performance version takes 3.8 seconds to sprint from 0 to 100 km / h. It comes standard with various technical solutions such as predictive active suspension, dynamic integral steering and sports differential. It will arrive in Italian dealerships during the first quarter of 2022.