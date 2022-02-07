Audi chooses high altitude: the small A1 and Q2 will have no heirs

A question of role in the Volkswagen group, of protecting a brand that in the last 25 years has masterfully gained reputation among customers all over the world, but also a strategic choice linked to the double track to which the electric car leads. Perhaps difficult to sell when generalist, but more exciting if premium and sporty. In short, Audi does not change direction, but in case it accelerates, according to the words of its CEO of the brand Markus Duesmann collected by the German business newspaper Handelsblatt . “We will limit our range of products towards the lower end of the market and expand it towards the higher ones. We have a premium brand and this leads to very specific directions”.

High altitude

“We try to guarantee the overall result. This is why we prioritize the models that participate most in the profits ”. Duesmann’s statements in a country like Italy have weight, because they can mean the abandonment by the Ingolstadt manufacturer of the spaces occupied by highly successful models such as the urban suv Q2 and the city car A1, which therefore would have no future. After all, they are the current doors to an already extended range very high, and destined to gain even more altitude with the arrival of the new generation of large Audi electric cars, starting from the next flagship expected in 2025 and inspired by the grandsphere concept. Alongside it, the new Q6 e-tron, also developed on the modular Ppe platform shared with Porsche and Bentley, the same that will also be the basis for the subsequent Audi Q8 e-tron. The growth path leaves little room for classic, albeit luxury, city cars, while a four-ring urban interpretation can come from the ID.Life project, the electric city concept presented at the last Munich show. The production car is destined to be marketed as Volkswagen ID.2 starting from 2025, with a Skoda derivation already announced, while its evolution as Audi A2 seems entirely plausible.