Audi: congratulations to Todt for a “right” final of 2021 – Formula 1

Audi, Mercedes and BMW up to 2019 have not spared doors and team orders at the limit of sportiness in the DTM and the ring in 2026 could be F1. The company of the four circles, in fact, recently declared that the last meeting held on December 15 on the occasion of the World Motor Sport Council (WMSC, World Motor Sport Council) definitively convinced the Ingolstadt group to prepare for entry in the Circus, an intention that could be realized shortly at the beginning of 2022. The simplified regulation on the power unit that will debut in 2026 – which will see the abandonment of the sophisticated MGU-H component – therefore seems to have already achieved its goal, that is involve new Constructors in F1.

As reported by the newspaper Racefans.net, the letter sent by Audi (the signatures are those of CEO Markus Duesmann and member of the board of directors Oliver Hoffmann) to the Federation opens with congratulations to Jean Todt – outgoing president of the FIA, which is now headed by Mohammed Ben Sulayem – for a 2021 F1 championship final judged ‘fair’ (honest, ed) a diametrically opposite point of view compared to that expressed by the Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, who instead judged the restart procedure put in place “An unsportsmanlike decision”. Wolff, in fact, believes the interpretation “Freestyle” of the regulation by the Clerk of the Course Michael Masi allowed Max Verstappen to beat Lewis Hamilton without giving the English driver any chance in light of the tire disparity between the two. Jean Todt, on the other hand, at the FIA ​​Gala argued that in Abu Dhabi Max Verstappen was simply lucky, while on other occasions – Silverstone – he had not been. Between Audi and Mercedes, therefore, the spirits of potential German derby they seem to have already turned on almost five years after the hypothetical challenge on the track.