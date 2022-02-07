Audi: end of production for the A2, the Q2 will not have an heir

The electric flagship confirmed for 2025. Behind such a choice there is no fear of losing customers and resizing sales volumes. At Audi they are convinced that even the largest models enjoy and will enjoy popularity and that – taking up a concept already expressed by others in the world of luxury, not least Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös – the long period of pandemic has, in a certain sense, pushed those who have economic availability to let themselves be pampered. For these there is also a launch pad an electric flagship inspired by the Grand Sphere concept and ready to take up the baton of the A8, moving the bar even more towards luxury and exclusivity. A project for which the work continues fast and will be completed within three years: “We are on time, it will arrive in 2025”, confirms Duesmann.

Goodbye “baby”. Returning to the A1 and Q2, two relatively short but quite significant brackets close to Audi. The small hatchback was undoubtedly the boldest project due to its mix of features: subcompact physique (it’s just over 4 meters) but swanky dress, interior of a small flagship and high-performance engines, including a version for over 200. horses, the S1. Launched in 2010, the A1 produced two generations. In recent years, sales in Europe have stood just below 60 thousand units per year, but in 2019 they gravitated to around 78 thousand pieces (source Carsalesbase.com). The evolution of the car world, and above all the energy transition, then marked the destiny of this car: electrifying it, due to costs, made no sense. Q2, on the other hand, is more recent: it made its debut in 2016, representing another good bet for Audi. Once again, after the A2 and A1, in Ingolstadt they have focused on a compact model and a “winning” clientele. In Europe, more than 350,000 units have been delivered in six years.