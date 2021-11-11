Audi Q4 e-tron – Il Sole 24 ORE

Audi’s first full electric compact SUV is a native electric car: it adopts the modular Meb platform of the Volkswagen group which allows you to combine the external dimensions of a mid-range car (slightly higher than the Audi Q3) with the habitability of a two higher categories, in line with the Q7 full size suv. The entry level version with 55 kWh high voltage battery allows a range of up to 341 km. The Q4 e-tron has the smallest turning radius of the entire Audi range (10.2 meters), to the advantage of maneuverability in tight spaces, while the charging power in alternating current (AC) is up to 11 kW; 7.5 hours are therefore sufficient to regenerate 100% of the energy. By opting for direct current (DC) charging, 38 minutes are enough to accumulate 80% of the energy. The Q4 e-tron has a load capacity of 520 liters with five people on board, similar to the “big sister” Audi Q5. Specifically, the 40 e-tron Q4 is 459 cm long, 187 cm wide, 163 cm high with a boot from 520 to 1,490 liters. The 40 e-tron Q4 version costs € 51,100 with an electric motor capable of delivering a maximum power of 150 kW / 204 horsepower and a maximum torque of 310 Nm. The drive is rear. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h occurs in 8.5 seconds. The maximum speed that can be reached is 160 km / h. The curb mass with driver and luggage (EU standards) is 2,125 kg.

