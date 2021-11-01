Audi Q6 e-tron, we imagine the new electric SUV

Over the past few months, the battery-powered SUV from the house of the 4 rings has been intercepted several times on the road during some tests. Spy images have already allowed us to notice some first details of its design. Starting from what we saw from these photos, we tried to imagine which one it could be the definitive aspect of this new model. The result is in the rendering that you can see.

We know that Audi is working on a new electric SUV which will arrive in 2022 and which will be called Audi Q6 e-tron. This will be a very interesting model as it will be developed from new EPP platform (Premium Platform Electric) that the German manufacturer created in collaboration with Porsche. This same platform will also be used for the future electric Macan whose debut is also expected for next year.

The front should have some similarities with that of the latest models of the German brand’s electric range. There will obviously always be the classic Audi single frame but smaller than the one on the new Q4 e-tron. The slim LED headlights and the design of the large side air intakes on the bumper should allow to give a slightly more gritty look to the front of the future new electric SUV.

The overall size they will be similar to those of the Audi Q5. However, thanks to the advantages of the PPE platform, expressly designed for electric vehicles, thepassenger compartment will offer plenty of space, almost at the level of an Audi Q7. On the interior it is also possible to imagine that they will have a similar pattern to that seen in the Audi Q4 e-tron. So, digital instruments and a large screen for the infotainment system.

Loading... Advertisements

There is much more uncertainty regarding the choice of powertrains as accurate information is lacking. The EPP platform supports 800V architecture and therefore the SUV will be able to recharge at very high power in direct current. It will certainly be offered in different variants, both with a single electric motor and with a double engine. Obviously, it will also be marketed with batteries of different capacities. There are also some rumors of a high-performance variant.

At the moment, however, there is still nothing official and therefore we can not help but wait for more news from Audi. Production should always start in 2022. Sales, on the other hand, should start in the first months of 2023.