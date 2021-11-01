Audi Q8 RS whizzes on a highway. Speed ​​is impressive

Audi Q8 RS whizzes on a highway at crazy speeds: the video is impressive, what power for the German SUV

L’Audi RS Q8 is the flagship SUV of the German brand belonging to the Volkswagen group. This is the most powerful version on the market; a SUV coupe which combines elegance and functionality but also a fun driving spirit, able to satisfy even the most refined and demanding palates.

Even more extreme and the RS version, the racing model for almost 150 thousand euros price list. A truly powerful car, capable of exceed 300 km / h, thanks to a powerful engine. The Q8 RS in fact mounts a 4.0-liter V8 TFSI turbo engine which delivers well 600 horses of power and 800 Nm of torque. And the speeds are like those of a supercar; just 3.8 seconds to shoot from 0 to 100, while it takes 13.7 seconds to reach 200. These are truly remarkable numbers that highlight how powerful the car is despite its tonnage and dimensions.

Audi Q8, high-speed video



Unloading all the horses of the Q8 RS on the ground is certainly not possible in Italy, except on the track. In GermanyHowever, a model of the SUV coupe was seen whizzing by and reaching truly Formula 1 speeds. Come on a highway German, no speed limit, in fact a driver gave free rein to the horses of his Q8, publishing everything on Youtube.

Three attempts needed for reach 300 times, but already after the first one he came a step away from reaching that speed, stopping at 299 km / h, however considerable. All captured by a camera inside the cockpit complete with a speedometer that reaches speed almost without difficulty. Touched the 300 a little further 5,000 rpm of engine rotation and in seventh gear, the youtuber slows down. The video was definitely appreciated, considering the over 100 thousand views.