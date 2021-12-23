Audi R8 Performance Rwd, engine, interior, prices

Deliveries from the first quarter of 2022, the new rear-wheel drive variant of the German supercar gains power and torque. Coupé and Spyder versions, carbon ceramic brakes and dynamic steering available

Even more powerful and closer to the racing world from which it derives: it is the Audi R8 V10 Performance Rwd. The word Performance adds 30 Hp and 10 Newton meters to the German supercar with rear-wheel drive transmission. Carbon ceramic brakes and dynamic steering are also available for the first time. Coming in the first quarter of 2022, both as a Coupé and as a Spyder, prices start at 168,650 and 181,950 euros respectively.

Audi R8 V10 Performance Rwd, engine and performance – The engine is still the classic 5.2 naturally aspirated V10. Maximum power now reaches 540 hp at 8,000 rpm and maximum torque of 550 Newton meters is delivered at 6,400 rpm. Performance indicates 0-100 acceleration in 3.7 seconds (3.8 for the Spyder) and a top speed of 329 km / h (327 for the Spyder). The S tronic seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission has been adapted to the specifications of the rear-wheel drive. Of course, the mechanical self-locking differential is included. The curb weight of the Coupé is 1,590 kg, while the Spyder reaches 1,695 kg (front / rear distribution 40:60). The consumptions declared on the combined Wltp cycle are equal to 12.5-12.9 l / 100 km for the Coupé and 13.4-13.8 for the Spyder, while CO2 emissions touch respectively 285-293 and 305-313 g / km.

Audi R8 V10 Performance Rwd chassis – The Audi R8 V10 Performance Rwd supercar is built through the Audi Space Frame, a body made of aluminum and carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic. The aluminum suspension has a double triangular arm pattern. The sports suspension is standard, adapted to rear-wheel drive. On request, the coupé can also have the front stabilizer bar in aluminum, carbon and thermoplastic polyurethane, therefore lighter and more rigid. Electromechanical steering as standard, as well as steel brakes. Optional carbon-ceramic brakes and dynamic steering which has variable reduction according to the steering angle and power assistance according to speed. The electronics of the driving modes are configured to allow controlled drift by selecting the Dynamic program from the Audi Drive Select and activating the sport mode of the stability control which intervenes once the limit is reached. So safety hand in hand with fun. Standard 19-inch wheels, optional 20-inch diameter.

Audi R8 V10 Coupé and Spyder interior design and interior – The design of the road R8 is inspired by the GT4 racing car. The front grille is in matt black, the air intakes are divided by vertical strips. A tribute to the Audi Sport quattro of the eighties the three flat slots at the end of the front hood. In the Performance version, the front splitter, the grille at the extractor and the openings at the base of the rear lights have a larger surface. In the interior, the partially electrically adjustable sports seats are upholstered in Alcantara and leather. The instrumentation includes the 12.3-inch virtual cockpit.

December 22 – 4:49 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link