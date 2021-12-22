Audi R8 RWD: Performance is here

MORE POWER AND TORQUE – L’Audi R8 Performance RWD is a new version of the rear-wheel drive R8, available in both Coupé and Spyder versions with prices of 168,650 and 181,950 euros respectively. But what changes? The centrally positioned 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine delivers 30 hp more, from 540 to 570 hp, and 10 Nm more torque, from 540 to 550 Nm. The gearbox remains the excellent double automatic 7-speed S tronic clutch. Values ​​that allow the Audi R8 Performance RWD to go from 0 to 100 in 3.7 seconds, with a top speed of 329 km / h (the Spyder sprints from 0 to 100 in 3.8 seconds, with a top speed of 327 km / h). The chassis does not change and remains the same Audi Space Frame in aluminum and composite material reinforced with carbon fiber found in the rest of the range.

DESIGNED TO BE MORE FUN – The German house also worked to make theAudi R8 Performance RWD more effective in sporty driving and to increase the pleasure behind the wheel. The suspension has been further optimized and works in symbiosis with the car’s electronics: in fact, by selecting the Dynamic driving program, controlled drifting is possible, with the electronic stability control that “monitors” and intervenes when it is necessary to restore the optimal safety conditions. Dynamic steering is also making its debut in the R8 RWD, adapting the reduction of the steering wheel to the speed of travel. The 19-inch alloy wheels, which are standard, or the 20, which are optional, contribute to the 40:60 weight distribution between the front and rear axles. Racing tires 245/30 R20 at the front and 305/30 R20 at the rear are available on request.

TEN COLORS – L’Audi R8 V10 performance RWD is available in ten colors, including the metallic Ascari Blue color variant, which until now has been reserved for the R8 V10 Performance Quattro. Inside, the electrically adjustable sports seats covered in Alcantara and leather, the multifunction steering wheel with two satellites and the dashboard with the RWD badge stand out. The digital instrumentation visible on the 12.3 ”screen is standard.