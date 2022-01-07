Audi returns to the world of rallies with the electric RS Q e-tron prototype

The House of the Four Rings kicks off a new chapter in its Audi history, in fact today it is the first manufacturer in the world to line up at the start in an official capacity at the Dakar with an innovative electric prototype with range extender. Audi in fact takes part, with its RS Q e-tron, in the most challenging rally raid in the world (from 1st to 14th January 2022).

The House has introduced cutting-edge technologies such as quattro all-wheel drive, available in seven configurations, TFSI turbocharged gasoline direct injection engines and zero-emission powertrains from the Audi e-tron family. Julius Seebach, Chief Executive Officer of Audi Sport GmbH and Head of the Brand’s International Sports Activities, says: “The Dakar is the most difficult and extreme challenge imaginable for our innovative electric prototype with range extender. We have never made such an advanced and complex car, moreover with such tight deadlines. Our first, true, endurance test will be the toughest rally raid in the world ”. During the twelve stages in the Saudi desert, Audi RS Q e-tron will compete with 91 cars and will share the track with vehicles of 5 different categories (cars, motorcycles, quads, buggies, trucks).

The Audi experience

The House returns to rallies thanks to its participation in the Dakar with a alternative powertrain. A reality that marked the beginnings of the brand’s sporting activity. In 1981, the Audi quattro revolutionized the world of road racing. The experience in endurance is also extraordinary: in 2012, the Audi R18 e-tron quattro was the first hybrid car in the world to conquer the 24 Hours of Le Mans, reaffirming its leadership in the following two years and winning two drivers ‘and constructors’ titles. in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship (WEC). Since 2014 the House has competed successfully in Formula E. Initially alongside the ABT Sportsline team and from 2017 in an official capacity. After six years of activity, the Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler team is the most successful team in Formula E. Among the highlights, the victory of the drivers ‘title in 2017 and the constructors’ title in 2018. Audi is now a pioneer of the energy revolution in rally raids and aims to fight for the absolute victory against competitors equipped with traditional engines.

The characteristics of the Dakar

Extreme stresses characteristic of rally raids, peculiarities such as the alternation of sand, water, cold, great differences in height and the fearsome fesh fesh, the very fine dust of the desert: these are the highlights of the Dakar. The marathon event requires great experience for all crews. This is why Audi is fielding a real “dream team” at the start. Stéphane Peterhansel, the most victorious driver ever in the Dakar with 14 wins, and Carlos Sainz, who has achieved three overall victories and is a world rally champion, are joined by Mattias Ekström, an exceptionally versatile driver with whom Audi has in the past celebrated countless victories.

The cars at the start of the Dakar

The three examples of Audi RS Q e-tron at the start of the Dakar are registered as Audi Sport. The brand benefits from the support of the Q Motorsport GmbH team. In Saudi Arabia, Audi Sport and Q Motorsport will be able to count on a team of 80 people ranging from drivers to engine engineers, from logistics managers to doctors and physiotherapists in charge of the well-being of the crews. The Dakar 2022 program includes 12 stages with daily distances of up to over 800 kilometers. The total distance to be covered is 8,099 km, of which 4,252 km of timed special stages. The raid began on New Year’s Day in Jeddah and ends in the same location on January 14. A day of rest is scheduled for January 8 in Riyadh.