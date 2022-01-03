Audi RS 3 Sportback 2021, test, performance and price of the sports car

We tested the latest generation of the German compact in super sport sauce on the legendary tracks of the historic Sicilian race. 400 HP and 500 Nm of torque available in both Sportback and Sedan variants. The package is completed by a high-level technical equipment and the base price is 60,900

For years, all enthusiasts have had to deal with the limitations of all-wheel drive systems on transverse engine cars. The Focus RS was the first, in recent times, to demonstrate how it was possible to make these sporty models more sparkling and dynamic, thanks to the introduction of a rear system capable of shifting torque from one wheel to another. Later models such as the A45 Amg Class and the Toyota GR Yaris arrived, enjoying great success among enthusiasts. Joining the caravan today is the new Audi RS 3, which brings Audi’s distinctive 5-cylinder turbo engine to the road and revised Quattro traction with Torque Splitter, a system that will make fans of the brand forget the nightmares of understeer once upon a time. for all. The RS 3 is available in both Sportback and Sedan versions and the base price is 60,900 euros.

Audi RS 3 2021: How the exterior is made – Wider and lower than the traditional A3, the new RS 3 is the most unmistakable version ever. Understatment is not in his vocabulary, especially if you choose it with colors like Kyalami green. The widening of the carriageways, the air intakes behind the front wheels, the aerodynamic and aesthetic details and the dual exhaust at the rear make it unmistakable. Under the hood beats the 2.5-liter 5-cylinder turbo engine that develops 400 Hp and 500 Nm of torque, while the gearbox is the proven 7-speed double clutch. 19 ”wheels as standard and on request the carbon-ceramic braking system is available (only for the front discs). There is no shortage (optional) of suspensions with electronically controlled shock absorbers, the Performance exhaust (always optional) and matrix Led headlights. The most intriguing novelty concerns the new system that divides the torque on the rear, managing to privilege the single wheel. The Torque Splitter is able to deliver 100% of the power even to a single side of the rear to perform in traverses like true drift wizards, but it also knows how to balance the two parts to make the car more reactive with the rear and close curves better making you use less steering angle. On paper it sounds like an interesting solution, but in reality?

Audi RS 3 2021: how it’s made Interior – The cockpit does not differ exaggeratedly from that of the standard A3, but it doesn’t take much to realize that you are behind the wheel of an RS. The steering wheel has an almost perfect grip and general ergonomics, thanks above all to the diameter of the crown. The alcantara coating gives even more thickness to this element, as well as the rest of the materials used for the upper part of the dashboard and some surfaces. RS badges and contrast stitching dot the rest of the spaces. On the steering wheel there is a new command, the RS button, which allows you to change driving modes without necessarily having to contact the infotainment system. System with double 12.1 “screen which, as far as the cockpit is concerned, gains a screen inspired by the Audi racing on the track and the same thing applies to the infotainment, with pages dedicated to checking the temperatures and tire pressure.

Audi RS 3 2021: How it goes – engine and gearbox – To really put it to the test, we went to Sicily on the roads of the legendary Targa Florio, the oldest race in the world. Hairpin bends, slow, fast, closed corners and a variety of asphalts to make the Nurburgring seem like a trivial matter. The third generation of the sporty compact was a surprising discovery curve after curve. Not only did she manage to manage the rally (quasi-raid) funds of the Targa, but she also made us have fun by always infusing us with confidence and showing us agility and precision. Let’s start with the engine: the 5-cylinder, despite two particulate filters, is in better shape than ever. Thanks to both the extra torque and the peak power that comes first, making the RS 3 more manageable. The icing on the cake is the new calibration of the control unit that speeds up the response times between the throttle control and delivery, shortening the distance between brain, foot and engine response. The sound from the inside is present and ferocious, a real gem, but on the outside the particulate filter takes away something. The 7-speed S-tronic, with a new spacing, is reconfirmed as one of the best double clutch transmissions in circulation, with lightning-fast reactions and not even a nice kick when you shift up.

We get to the real steps forward starting with the brakes. There is a steel system (standard) and a carbon-ceramic system (for the front discs only) which gives the RS 3 an unprecedented braking consistency and a 10 kg file from the weight of the unsprung masses. On the road you get tired a lot before them and the beauty is the feedback offered by the pedal which has excellent consistency and allows you to perfectly modulate braking. However, it is inevitably the Quattro all-wheel drive system with Torque Splitter and the new driving modes available (Performance and Torque Rear) that take all the spotlight. The first is a step above the classic Dynamic and allows the rear to work to make the RS 3 close the curves with an oversteer tendency that reduces the steering angle and makes it virtually smaller in winding sections. This is the element that most characterizes this project and which for the first time gives this car a markedly high-performance flavor, especially when cornering. You can really drive on gas and spin the car around the center of gravity like a rally car. In Torque Rear, on the other hand, we play to imitate Ken Block, with power crosspieces and smoking wheels made possible by the system that sends up to 100% of the power that reaches the rear to a single wheel (the external one). It works, but it takes space and on the road it simply makes reactions more inaccurate than working in Performance mode. Steering and trim give you the confidence you need to have fun even after a few km.

Audi RS 3 2021: Curiosities, strengths and weaknesses – On a technical level, there is an interesting peculiarity: the RS 3 uses a McPherson scheme at the front, while at the rear we find a four-arm Multilink, but the springs and shock absorbers are not coaxial and the anti-roll bar has been specially designed to make the system work at its best. Torque Splitter. On the wheel side, an extra degree of camber has been added to maximize footprint.

Like it: rear-oriented thrust of the Quattro drive in Performance mode; iconic and biting sound of the 5-cylinder turbo; personal style that makes it markedly recognizable by any S-Line or S model; brakes: the ceramic implant does not spring by one mm even under torture.

Do not like: electronics that cut off the gas when trying to stabilize the car with the brake using the left hand; some optional extras that we would have preferred to have come standard; even with all the systems off it seems that the electronics do not disappear 100%.

AUDI RS 3 SPORTBACK 2021: TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS – Motor: petrol 5 cylinders in line 2.5 liters – power 400 Hp – Torque 500 Nm between 2,250 and 5600 rpm. Quattro all-wheel drive with torque splitter – 7-speed S tronic double clutch transmission.

Dimensions: length 439 cm – width 185 cm – height 143 cm – wheelbase 263 cm – weight in running order 1,570 kg – boot 282 liters.

Performance: 0-100 km / h in 3.8 seconds – max speed 250 km / h self-limited – 280 km / h with RS Dynamic package 290 km / h.

Price: from 61,700 euros Sportback – 64,800 Sedan.

