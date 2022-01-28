Audi RS 3 Sportback on the roads of the Bergamen in Valsassina and Valtellina

Thomas Oldrati knows something about it, who drives the Audi RS 3 Sportback from the Bonaldi dealership in Sondrio to San Marco pass. Located between Val Brembana and Valtellina, the San Marco pass, located at a height of 1,992 meters, is not completely accessible by car this season. Among its particularities that of preserve very interesting historical traces: at the pass, in fact, there are the insignia of the Republic of Venice, which built this road for the economic development of the Swiss valleys, including the Valtellina, which belonged to the Grisons. Also on the Orobic side, there is the Cà San Marco refuge, built in 1593, one of the oldest refuges in Italy. We stop in Valtellinathe kingdom of Bitto, an authentic dairy legend that takes its name from the two rivers Bitto di Gerola and Bitto di Albaredo.