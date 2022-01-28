Audi RS 3 Sportback on the roads of the Bergamen in Valsassina and Valtellina

B. ergamo, Lecco and Sondrio. To scrutinize these three provinces from above, in addition to uniting them geographically, is the Pizzo dei Tre Signori with its 2560 mt. Towards the middle of the 18th century, after a long dispute, the Republic of Venice, the Duchy of Milan and the Swiss Republic of the three leagues – which at the time controlled the entire Valtellina – agreed that the summit would represent the border between the three states.
Men have shaped the woods and mountain pastures according to their needs to make a living and to start businesses. To meet, they traced paths and roads that still keep the economy of the highlands alive today.
It was on these roads that we tried the new one Audi RS 3 Sportbackthe perfect synthesis of what the concept of Future is an attitude. A car full of charm and sportiness, capable of combining the emotions that only an RS model can offer with the technological avant-garde of the four rings, to become an icon of power and progress. One way to bring these high streets to life and make them known, one mission that Bonaldi – Eurocar Italia Group has given itself to nourish the relationship with Bergamo, Sondrio and Lecco, inhabitants of splendid and often little known territories.
The Audi dealership in Bergamo
The branch of Bonaldi Lecco
Two exceptional testers behind the wheel: Maria Chiara Gamba by Arnoldi Valtaleggio and in the management of the Ecomuseo della Val Taleggio, who tested the Audi RS 3 Sportback on the roads leading to the Culmine di San Pietro and in Valsassina, and Thomas OldratiItalian enduro motorcyclist of international level, driving from Sondrio towards the San Marco Pass.
The Culmine di San Pietro and the Ecomuseum of Val Taleggio
Moggio in Valsassina, province of Lecco, and Avolasio di Vedeseta in Val Taleggio, province of Bergamo, are communicated by the Culmination of San Pietro, a pass located at 1,258 m above sea level in the municipality of Cassina Valsassina, also in the province of Lecco. The pass it was used in the past by the Bergamen from Val Taleggio to reach Valsassina, where they sold their taleggio, still today a unique cheese in the world. After the months spent in the mountain pastures, at the end of the summer the caravan left for the plain. Stracchini were produced during the trip.
Audi RS 3 Sportback at the Culmine
Panoramic view over the Taleggio Valley
The Ecomuseum of Val Taleggio it tells of a territory, a population, a cultural heritage that from the past has reached the present. It is a museum spread over the whole area of the Taleggio Valley, where the population, interacting with the territory, over the decades has created the landscape and enriched the heritage, innovating a place that is history, legend, culture and food and wine.
The innovation of the Audi RS 3 Sportback
Uncompromising innovation is one of the keywords of the RS range and of the new Audi RS 3 Sportback. A constant research that has led to surprising performances combined with a technological sector inherited from the higher category modelsto be a car best in class among sports cars (little curiosity: a survey published by Moneybarn revealed that the sexiest cars to drive would be Audi).
To prove it are the technical characteristics: a 5-cylinder TFSI 4-wheel drive engine, the 7-speed S-tronic gearbox, a power of 294 KW and 400 horsepower (between 5,600 and 7,000 rpm), acceleration 0-100 km / h 3 , 8 seconds for a top speed of 250-290 km / h.
In addition, an exclusive feature is the debut of the technology as a world premiere RS Torque Splitter: an innovation that actively distributes torque between the rear wheels, maximizing sporty driving towards unexplored horizons, thanks to surprising handling on the road.
Audi RS 3 Sportback in Valtellina
Thomas Oldrati knows something about it, who drives the Audi RS 3 Sportback from the Bonaldi dealership in Sondrio to San Marco pass. Located between Val Brembana and Valtellina, the San Marco pass, located at a height of 1,992 meters, is not completely accessible by car this season. Among its particularities that of preserve very interesting historical traces: at the pass, in fact, there are the insignia of the Republic of Venice, which built this road for the economic development of the Swiss valleys, including the Valtellina, which belonged to the Grisons. Also on the Orobic side, there is the Cà San Marco refuge, built in 1593, one of the oldest refuges in Italy. We stop in Valtellinathe kingdom of Bitto, an authentic dairy legend that takes its name from the two rivers Bitto di Gerola and Bitto di Albaredo.
Calecc
Audi dealer of Bonaldi Sondrio
Along the path of the Valle del Bitto di Albaredo it is possible to meet the “calecc”, simple constructions starting from the name that expresses the practicality of the combination of house and bed. A place of primitive shelter and dairy production.
Among the historical places of this area we pass by Morbegno, a place with a past strongly characterized by economic exchanges. This is mainly due to the construction of the Priula streetwhich began in 1592 and which would have allowed a direct connection through the San Marco pass with the Bergamo valleys and the city of Bergamo.
Historical photo of the Via Priula
A path that developed above all during the seventeenth century, when substantial commercial alliances were established between the Republic of Venice and the Canton of Grisons, which also included Valtellina. The Priula road allowed to bypass the Orobie mountain range, and therefore the heavy duties of the Duchy of Milan dominated by the Spaniards, increasing the commercial power of the Republic of Venice on these territories. A road “cut into the living stone”, a clear sign of a true anthropization of the rock.
And it is a true image of power that of the new Audi RS 3 Sportback, which it presents a decisive aesthetic in pure RS style, characterized by simple and elegant lines that make geometric balances perfect. The front is dominated by the imposing Singleframe with honeycomb grille in black look and the frame that extends to under the front headlights, as well as by the large side air intakes that help to emphasize the marked footprint.
As a result, the car is widened by 33mm at the front and an additional 10mm at the rear compared to previous models. Below the front hood there are three slots, Homage to Audi Sport’s glorious past, celebrating the iconic Audi ur-quattro and adding an exclusive heritage touch.
The interior of the new Audi RS 3 Sportback also bears witness to the strong character and muscular design of the RS range. A mix that combines ergonomics, infotainment and a typical racing car atmosphereto maintain a setting that maximizes the drivercentricity. The result is an environment that makes every driving experience unforgettable, between sportiness and elegance.