Audi RS Q e-tron: the technical characteristics as the Dakar 2022 approaches

There Dakar 2022 is almost ready to enter the scene with the races that will start on January 1st 2022 with the special stage in Jeddah (in Saudi Arabia) and will end on January 14th. Among the competitors we will find particular solutions such as theAudi RS Q e-tron which will be ready to demonstrate the potential of the electric motorization (in this case combined with an engine and internal combustion) and will race in the Cross-Country Rally Car category.

As in the case of the S1 Hoonitron, here too we find the brand of the house of Ingolstadt because we want to give continuity between the prototypes and what users can buy in dealerships (with the due limitations related to everyday usability). In the past we had already written about the tests that were taking place while waiting for the start of the Dakar 2022 and now that we’re almost there, there are new details for this model.

The characteristics of the Audi RS Q e-tron of the Dakar 2022

As reported by the same company, the new Audi RS Q e-tron uses three electric motors (Audi MGU05, one for each axle taken from the FE07 of Formula E and one part of the conversion system) with an overall power of around 680 hp. This allows him to snap from 0-100 km / h in 4.5 ” when it is on low-grip terrain while the maximum speed is equal to 170 km / h (limited by regulations).

There battery has a capacity of 52 kWh with a total weight of 370 kg. The electrical power systems then work with three different voltages: 12V, 48V and 800V. The wiring system installed inside Audi RS Q e-tron it has an overall length of 4 km while the whole car is made up of over 6000 different components.

Being an extremely complex and long race with no intermediate stops during the special stage it was necessary to integrate a TFSI internal combustion engine to provide energy to batteries: second Audi we are under 200 grams of carbon dioxide produced per kWh. It is a four-cylinder petrol engine with supercharging given by a 2-liter turbo taken “borrowed” from the DTM. The speed varies from 4500 rpm to 6000 rpm, which is considered to be the most efficient. Part of the energy to recharge the batteries is recovered during braking so as to further increase the range.

Other data provided by the company reports that each individual wheel weighs 44.7 kg (rim and tire) as they are generated each day 50GB of data. The ground clearance is 300 mm. There total power of the system is fixed at 288 kW also in this case due to regulations. To see how it will behave, all that remains is to wait for the beginning of next month.

