Audi Rs Q3: test, engine, specs, price

Audi’s compact SUV equipped with the 2.5-liter 5-cylinder engine reaches 400 hp. All-wheel drive, sophisticated driving dynamics and successful acoustic involvement are the ingredients for a current and fun sporting recipe. Prices from 75,450 euros.

The fascination of sports cars survives today mainly thanks to SUVs. An unusual identity for a car with a high center of gravity, granted thanks to the use of latest generation electronics and tires. Bodywork that today represents the latest and most current evolution of the concept of sportiness, dictated by market trends that increasingly favor this style solution. Audi was among the first to experiment with the opportunities, with a rather extensive high-performance Sport utility range. Among the most recent products, the RS Q3 Sportback: SUV with a compact coupé line which, thanks to a 2.5-liter Tfsi 5-cylinder engine, delivers 400 hp of power and 480 Nm of maximum torque. Respectable numbers that do not betray the habits of the Ingolstadt house, confirmed by the quattro drive available as standard on the car and which gives handling and agility on any road surface. Audi RS Q3 Sportback is available from 75,450 euros.

Audi Rs Q3 Sportback: how it’s made – The RS department has changed the look of the Q3 Sportback with exclusive elements that enhance its high performance setting. The glance is enriched by muscular lines that run through and sculpt the body of the SUV coupé. What makes the difference are above all the details: 20-inch alloy wheels (up to 21 as an option) available as standard, the RS sports exhaust with double circular tailpipe, specific colors for the set-up and the possibility of equipping the car with carbon ceramic brakes with red or blue shiny calipers. The quality of the interiors is good, similar to the traditional versions except for the honeycomb textures with a contrasting tone. Rational organization of space. The technological equipment is completed by the 10.1 “touch screen in the center of the dashboard, slightly oriented towards the driver, from which the car and navigation settings can be controlled. The Audi Virtual Cockpit digital dashboard is intuitive to use, offering numerous (and useful) information while driving. In addition to the well-known driving modes, there are also the dedicated RS1 and RS2, which can be selected using a button on the right spoke of the steering wheel. the exhausts convey all the sensation of sportiness and the engine enhances its performance, releasing 400 hp and 480 Nm of maximum torque.

Audi Rs Q3 Sportback: how is it going – Although the excellent technical and mechanical tuning, the Rs Q3 is still an SUV and has to deal with important weight and dimensions. The standard brakes, if stressed with insistence, tend to overheat and to lengthen the braking distances. The understeer is almost completely absent but at high speeds cornering may require intervention on the steering to correct the trajectory. However, the work done by the Audi Sport experts remains excellent. The engine is the 2.5-liter Tfsi 5-cylinder, a well-known and tested project that can find various applications that does not disappoint even on this SUV. The new generation of the engine has 26 kg less thanks to the use of light materials, including aluminum, which have allowed an increase in power: about 40 Hp compared to the past (for a total of 400 Hp). The specific ignition sequence of the cylinders (1-2-4-5-3) contributes to the characteristic high-pitched, raw sound from the sports exhausts which resonate with vigor in the sportiest driving modes.

Audi Rs Q3 Sportback: electronics – The considerable amount of energy is distributed by the quattro permanent all-wheel drive between the front and rear axles, with a percentage that varies according to driving conditions and situations. The system exploits the action of a multi-disc clutch located on the rear axle which distributes the driving force through the use of an electronic control unit developed by the RS department. In ideal situations, the traction is front, becoming integral (or rear) when necessary for better performance or to get out of the way of situations of poor grip. The sophisticated electronic and technical solutions allow an immediate understanding with the car: the S-tronic double clutch and seven-speed gearbox manages the gear very well, engaging and downshifting with serenity in the tour guide; taking advantage of the engine rpm and 480 Nm of torque in sporty driving right up to the end. Regardless of the driving pace, the answer is always on time. Sporty, but also suitable for everyday life given the availability of the most complete range of driving aids available from the four rings brand: adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, full LED headlights and parking aid system .

Audi Rs Q3 Sportback: strengths and weaknesses – Like it: excellent performance;

immediate driving involvement, the 2.5-liter 5-cylinder is a proven project that has reached its fullest maturity here.

Do not like: the dynamic limits of an SUV remain, some details of the interior are subdued.

Audi Rs Q3 Sportback: conclusion – SUVs represent today a consolidated and well-known reality, to the point of being among the major supporters of the sports departments of the houses. With this new project, Audi offers a high-performance car on a trendy bodywork, satisfying the needs of sportiness and daily life requested by customers. The driving dynamics are good and once seated in front of the steering wheel it’s easy to have fun, thanks to the excellent tuning and immediate understanding. Among the many customization possibilities, the Dynamic Plus package adds Rs sports suspension with adjustable adaptive shock absorbers, Rs sports exhaust system, Audi Matrix LED headlights, carbon ceramic brakes and top speed increase to 280 km / h. Prices start at € 75,450.

Audi Rs Q3 Sportback: technical sheet – Motor: five-cylinder turbo petrol 2,480 cc; power 400 Hp; maximum torque 480 Nm 1,950-5,850 rpm.

Dimensions: length: 4.507 mm; width: 1,851 mm; height: 1,557 mm; weight: 1,700 kg; trunk capacity: 530 liters.

Performance: maximum speed: 250 km / h (280 km / h with Dynamic Plus package); acceleration 0-100 km / h: 4.5 seconds.

Consumption: 8.9 l / 100 km; CO2 emissions: 204 g / km.

Price: 75,450 euros.

January 8 – 08:26

