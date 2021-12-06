Audi RS3 (2021): let’s try the Beauty that derives from Beast | Video

This time we start immediately with some data. Two versions; Sportback And Sedan, 400 hp, 500 Nm of torque, 0-100 km / h burned in less than 4 seconds. These are the resume qualities of the new generation of the Audi RS3 2021. The new “bombardone” from Audi which, for the occasion, was made to try among the ups and downs and the winding curves of the Madonie circuit which is part of the world of Targa Florio. The ideal stage to test all his racing spirit.

SPORTY OUT …

But let’s start in order and first explore its aesthetics; very sporty. But have you seen it there in front? It seems that the large radiator grille with honeycomb frame almost wants to eat the whole grille if it were not, then, for the large extreme air intakes designed. The outline of the grille is black in color and its shape has been slightly redesigned. The edge then touches the clipboard headlights with standard LED technology (while LED matrixes are available on request) with dynamic direction indicators. In the lower part a matrix of lights peeks out that can change aesthetics. This can become a checkered flag or show the characters R, S and 3. The side is muscular, with more accentuated skirts and air vents behind the front wheel arches. The b-side concludes the glance by bringing the inevitable spoiler and the large shoulders above the LED headlight assembly as a dowry, not to mention the double exhaust tailpipe of very generous dimensions.

… SPORTY INSIDE

Very sporty outside, yes, but also very sporty inside. The passenger compartment is embellished with racing seats with integrated headrests, contrasting stitching that echoes the color of the bodywork and the RS logo also engraved on the mats. The steering wheel has a sporty design with the 12 o’clock marker on top. It is also cut in the lower part as required by the sporty traction. The fingertip test? There is soft upholstery for the upper part of the dashboard and for the internal parts of the door, the rest is covered by the hard but good quality plastic. The build quality is excellent; there is no crunch of any kind.

THE RIGHT SPACE FOR ON-BOARD TECHNOLOGY

Obviously, the technological part answers “present”. There is the 10.1 ”display for infotainment, which allows us to navigate through the classic Audi menus, including the one dedicated to navigation, multimedia management and to control the media Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The graphics are, as always for Audi systems, clear with a smartphone-like setting, which allows you to find the desired function immediately. The touch is responsive and accompanied by a “click”, by a sort of vibration that resembles an almost mechanical feedback. In short, in a nutshell, by pressing on the screen you have the feeling of having pressed a tiny button. To the prerogative of the Audi RS3 there is also the possibility of having fun in the menu of the so-called RS Monitor; a screen that shows data on the engine, its temperature and tire pressure.





If, by chance, the infotainment “racing addicted” indicators are not enough for you, you can also rely on 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, as standard, with exclusive graphics that highlight the engine revolutions and the percentages of power and torque, as well as the ability to view other sports instruments and keep under control the G-force, the various lap times and the times burned in the various 0-100 km / h and 0-200.

AND THE ADAS?

A lot of technology inside the cockpit, as we have seen, but also a lot of technology for the driving aids, also called ADAS. The Audi RS3 therefore features automatic emergency braking, obstacle avoidance, turning assistance, lane keeping, emergency call, parking aid as well as adaptive cruise control, the latter on request.

RUNNING HORSES

Let’s now turn to the crux of the matter: what lies under the hood of the new Audi RS3. Its beating heart is a 2,480cc five-cylinder, capable of unleashing 400 hp (294 kW) and a torque brought to 500 Nm, 20 more than the previous generation. To “kick out” all these horsepower, the car also uses the intelligent all-wheel drive which automatically distributes the torque on the axis that needs it most.

A NICE FOOTBALL IN THE BEHIND

L’acceleration is abrupt, but it is not immediate. Suddenly squeezing the accelerator, a couple of seconds pass before you really feel the torque that gives you a good kick in the back, like an old turbo. The torque is released late, starting from 2500 rpm, but once this threshold is exceeded it pushes up, inexorably, in a linear and progressive way and without any kind of jolts, up to 5600 rpm, before making us feel the need to change gear. Here then comes to our aid the S-tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission, with seven reports, which she slips into the marches one after the other, without hesitation, without questioning, like a granny intent on reciting the prayers that make up the rosary. Do you want more control over the transmission? You can always hold the paddles, integral with the steering wheel. And that’s it. And if anyone is thinking about it; no. There is no manual gearbox. The set up? To tell the truth I would have expected it to be much more rigid it’s hard. His answers are certainly rigid, as a sportswoman must be, but not back-breaking. It manages to fill the undulations of the road surface well. In addition, the Audi men have equipped it with new shock absorbers so as to make it more crouched and reduce the light space between it and the asphalt by less than 25 mm compared to the Audi A3. Driving it in the mixed tight is a real pleasure andfront end is really accurate. Plus, she’s got revised camber angles, with accentuated negative front and rear camber to improve grip, as well as progressive steering; as the steering angle and speed increase, this becomes more direct and communicative.

BURNT RUBBER

And then here’s the main weapon. The entrance ticket to access the amusement park. Developed directly by Audi Sport there is theAudi RS Tourque Splitter, more advanced than the simple electronic differential. Basically it is a new transfer case from Audi that uses a multi-plate clutch for each axle. Ergo, turning left increases torque to the rear outer wheel with greater load, significantly reducing understeer and accentuating oversteer.

ALSO CHAMELEON

Like a good self-respecting Audi, the Audi RS3 allows you to choose between different preset set ups. There is Eco, Comfort, Auto and Dynamic mode. The latter is dedicated to sportier driving, but if the driving it gives is not so playful for you, you can press on RS button on the steering wheel to access three additional “racing Addicted” modes.





These are the modalities RS Individual which allows us to set an even more personalized and sporty setting by acting individually on some parameters of the car, the RS Performance which unleashes all the sporting enthusiasm of the RS, with maximum delivery from the engine, and the RS Torque Rear useful for unloading all the torque at the rear.

PRICES AND EQUIPMENT

New Audi RS3 2021 will arrive in dealerships in January with prices starting at 61,700 euros for the Sportback, while the RS3 Sedan starts at 64,800 euros.

TECHNICAL FEATURES

Engine: TFSI 2.5 5 cylinder

Power: 400 HP

Torque: 500 Nm

Traction: four integral

0-100 km / h in 3.8 seconds

Top speed: 290 km / h

Declared consumption: 9.0 / 9.5 liters per 100

Emissions: 205/217 g / km of CO2

Dimensions: 4.389 x 1.851 x 1.984 (mm)

