Audi RS3, racing heart and free spirit – Tests and News

On the roads of the Targa Florio with the sound of the new Audi RS3. The numbers of the new arrival of the house of the Four Rings speak clearly: from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.8 seconds, or a time less than 3 tenths compared to the previous model, in addition to 290 km / h for the maximum speed. . In other words: the racing soul, the DNA of a true sports car and a new reference point in mechanical terms for the category.

To test as many features as possible of the new arrival RS 3, presented together with its ‘younger’ sister, but not too much, the A3 TFSIe, we went to Sicily and in particular on the Madonie medium circuit, historic roads for Italian motorsport and where Audi a chose to take the field with one of his iconic models. There are many technical data that bring back to the ‘racing spirit’ of RS3, starting with the RS torque splitter technology, a novelty within the offer of the four rings and which makes use of two electro-hydraulic multi-plate clutches, one for each rear axle. which distribute torque between the wheels at the rear in an actively and fully variable manner. In this way, a tendentially oversteering behavior and painstaking management of the quattro all-wheel drive is guaranteed, even on the bumpy roads of the Madonie.

Compared to the Audi S3, the standard sports suspension is lowered by 10 millimeters, just as it is by 25 millimeters compared to the Audi A3. Compared to the previous generation, then, the new ‘average’ sports car can count on an additional degree of camber (negative camber) at the front and half a degree at the rear, to the advantage of road holding, even in the sportiest driving. .

The braking system with six-piston calipers and steel friction surfaces is standard, while the front carbon-ceramic discs are available on request, which are 10 kilograms lighter and with extreme performance on all types of asphalt.

The beating heart of the car, and beyond a certain number of revolutions also of the driver, is the iconic 2.5 TFSI 5-cylinder power unit, an exception in the premium compact segment, with all its 400 HP for 500 Nm of torque. therefore 20 Nm more than the previous model. The 1-2-4-5-3 ignition sequence of the cylinders is the basis of the unmistakable sound that comes out of the exhausts as soon as the ignition button is pressed and at each shift in motion. A help, in this case, comes from the exhaust system, also available in the RS sports configuration, is that it is equipped for the first time with fully variable valve management: the result is a ‘sporty symphony’ in pure store racing.

The brain of the new RS3 is instead also in the Audi drive select system which allows you to choose from seven programs, three of which are completely new. In addition to the comfort, auto, dynamic and efficiency modes, the new RS Individual and RS Performance setups are added to ensure maximum performance on the track (also in combination with the Pirelli semi-stick tires available on request as original equipment, and RS Torque Rear. Quest The latter favors controlled drift, such as those we tasted in a dedicated area closed to traffic, thanks to the transfer of torque up to 100% to the rear axle.

The even more gritty design, including Audi Matrix LED headlamps with the debut of an unprecedented light signature, closes the circle of the RS3’s sportiness.

The muscular design is confirmed in the passenger compartment, which includes as standard the 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit plus with RS characterization, carbon fiber dashboard, RS sports front seats with integrated head restraints. The commercial launch of the new RS3 is scheduled for January 2022, with prices starting from 61700 euros for the Sportback version and 64800 for the Sedan.