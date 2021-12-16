Audi S1 ​​e-tron quattro Hoonitron, Ken Block’s electric car for Electrikhana

Audi S1 ​​e-tron quattro Hoonitron is the new electric car from Ken Block for the new series Electrikhana. The American pilot, after the announcement that he had become the new face of the German brand’s electric, had made it known that he would be the protagonist of a series called Electrikhana. It is basically a series very similar to the well-known Gymkhana in which the driver, aboard elaborate cars, performed spectacular drifting, jumps and evolutions of all kinds. The difference is that in this case the driver will drive electric cars. To launch the series, Audi had stated that it would make a special version of his e-tron. Battery-powered bludger that has finally been unveiled. A unique model that will be the protagonist of a video that Ken Block is making and which will be released over the next few months.

TWO ELECTRIC MOTORS AND ALL-WHEEL DRIVE

To make the car, Audi was inspired to the iconic Sport quattro S1 which competed at Pikes Peak in 1987. From a design point of view, the points of contact with the rally car of the past are different although, of course, the aerodynamics have been revised in a modern way. The entire development of this special car has been continued in Neckarsulm where the RS e-tron GT is also produced. Although the manufacturer did not want to share particular details on the powertrain, it is very likely that it derives from that of the RS e-tron GT.