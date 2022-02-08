Audi say goodbye to the A1 and Q2. Career at the terminus

There is no longer a place in Audi’s growth plans for the A1 and Q2 models . This was revealed by the CEO of the German car manufacturer Markus Duesmann in an interview with Handelsblatt. The fate of the A1, in reality, had been sealed for some time and we already knew that the house with the 4 rings would retire this model. Apparently, however, the same fate will befall the Q2 compact SUV.

Duesmann did not go into too much detail but highlighted that Audi will give priority to other segments. The constructor’s goal is to consolidate its presence in the premium market. For this, the company will limit the model range downwards and expand it upwards. Hence, Audi will focus on the higher-end models, the ones they offer even higher profits.

These are cars that are already being taken more into account today in the brand’s strategy following the chip crisis. In fact, with the supply problems of microprocessors, Audi and the entire Volkswagen Group are giving greater priority at the production level to precisely the models that contribute most to earnings.

And for 2025 the assets of the Audi’s first electric flagship. It will take the place of the current Audi A8 but will be much more technological and exclusive. As we already know, this car will be the result of the Artemis project. Apparently, the CEO has highlighted that the work is progressing on schedule and that the car will indeed arrive by 2025. No further important details have been added on this project. There is still some time left to launch the electric flagship. So, there will be a way to find out more.

Hence, Audi will say goodbye to its A1 and Q2 to focus on the higher-end models. In the past it was speculated of a possible heir to the A1, a 100% electric model that could have been called the Audi A2. Given what the CEO said, it seems that nothing will come within these market segments.