Audible 3 months free with more than 90,000 titles

Undoubtedly one of the trends that have been in crescendo in recent years has been put the books aside. First it was e-book readers and now audiobooks. And it is that fewer and fewer people read like they used to we used to do and now we prefer to listen or see a story than to read it with our own eyes. Well, 3 free months of Audible are waiting for you thanks to this opportunity that Amazon offers us and that saves us almost 30 euros.

Apparently you must be an Amazon Prime customer to take advantage of this free 3-month Audible offer. If you are not, the free trial will be only 30 days. Enjoy a catalog of more than 90,000 titles between audiobooks and podcasts. Listen to them whenever and wherever you want with the Audible app available on Android and iOS and live exclusive narrations with the most recognized voices from here and there.

You can use Audible in both your mobile, PC, Macas in any echo device you have, like an Echo Dot, Echo Show, or even Echo Auto. After the 3 months of the cap you will have to pay 9.99 euros/month if you want to maintain the service. However, you can unsubscribe for free during the trial period without being charged a penny.

Enjoy works of all categories from health and wellness, children’s audiobooks, police, thriller, fiction or novels long-distance and award-winning. You will also have unlimited access to the best-selling audiobooks, the latest news before anyone else and works Audible Originalsproduced by Amazon itself with special collaborations with artists from great recognition at international and national level.

Get 3 months of free Audible and you can have all the work of Harry Potter at your fingertips, ‘Homeland’ by Fernando Aramburu and many other works of great notoriety in current and past literature. No matter when you listen to them, it will be a joy to do so in the tranquility of your home, or from on the way home from work, while traveling or lying on the beach with your Echo Buds 2. It’s always a good time to “open a book” and listen to everything he has to say.

