Audiences: Dwayne Johnson leader on TF1, strong resistance from Sandrine Kiberlain on France 2

Sunday evening, TF1 moved to the top of the audience rankings with the American film “Jumanji: Next Level”. For its first free-to-air broadcast on French television, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black drew some 3.87 million viewers on their adventures, according to Médiamétrie, or 21.6% of the public aged four and over. plus and 28.4% of Women Purchasing Managers under 50 (FRDA-50), the main commercial target on which the front page is the leader. When it was released in theaters in December 2019, the film had attracted 3,255,668 spectators.

Last Sunday, the rebroadcast of “The Mummy” attracted 3.28 million viewers, for a market share of 19.3% among 4-year-olds and over and 24.4% among FRDA-50s. .

France 2 is second with “Pupille”. Also unpublished, the French film directed by Jeanne Herry-Leclerc with Sandrine Kiberlain, Gilles Lellouche and Elodie Bouchez gathered 3.04 million moviegoers. This represents 16.2% of the public. In dark rooms, the film had moved 841,209 spectators between December 2018 and March 2019. Seven days ago, the cinema offer of La Deux, carried by “Le turkey”, had attracted 1.95 million curious people and 10, 7% of the public.

“Capital” performs on the commercial target, cardboard for Arte

M6 is third with a new number of “Capital”. On the theme “Kiabi, Noz, Electro Dépôt: How do the kings of shopping areas cut prices?”, the economic magazine led by Julien Courbet interested 2.12 million consumers, i.e. 11.9% of the public and 22 .1% of FRDA-50. Last week, the same offer attracted 2.0 million viewers, which represented 11.6% of 4+ and 21.5% of FRDA-50.

France 3 follows with the new series “Commissaire Montalbano”, with Luca Zingaretti. The unreleased episode gathered 1.80 million fans, or 9.9% of the public and 2.0% of the FRDA-50. The Italian detective series had gathered 1.66 million followers last week. The market share had then reached 11.5% on the whole public.

On Arte, “The Man from the High Plains”, a film by Clint Eastwood in 1972, was acclaimed by 1.42 million western fans, or 7.5% of the public and 2.1% of the FRDA-50. A great success.

As for the rest of the prime time offer, season 9 of the documentary series, “The 100 places that must be seen”, federated, on average between 8:55 p.m. and 10:40 p.m., 853,000 curious people on France 5, i. 5% of the public and 0.8% of the FRDA-50. Finally, note the flop recorded by C8. The religious film “Saint-Philippe Néri” was watched by only 99,000 viewers, or 0.6% of the public and 0.1% of the FRDA-50.