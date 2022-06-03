Audiences: “HPI” crushing leader on the rise, “Special Envoy” far behind but stable on weak F2, F3 and M6

Thursday evening, TF1 continued to broadcast its phenomenon series “HPI”. Like last week, the front page, wishing to keep fiction with Audrey Fleurot and Mehdi Nebbou on the air longer, only offered an unpublished episode of season 2. Morgane Alvaro thus won over, according to Médiamétrie, 8.61 million followers until 10:10 p.m., i.e. 40.8% of the public aged four and over (4+). On the target of Women Purchasing Managers under 50 (FRDA-50), the market share reached 50.1%.

Read also Hearings Audiences access 8 p.m.: Lapix goes up, Barthès up, “TPMP” down, beautiful …

Hearings Audiences access 7 p.m.: “DNA” little leader, Carole Gaessler in good shape, “C to you” at…

Hearings “Rousseau’s fault”: What results for season 2 of the France 2 series?



On average, the unpublished followed by a rerun of “HPI” could count on 6.83 million fans of the genre, which represents 36.2% of the public (43.5% of FRDA-50). Last Thursday, the unreleased episode – rerun episode combination mobilized 6.58 million viewers, which represented 35.9% of the public (45.1% of FRDA-50).

Stable “Special Envoy”

France 2 follows with “Special Envoy”. The information evening presented by Élise Lucet interested 1.56 million onlookers, or 8.1% of the public and 6.7% of the FRDA-50. The last issue, broadcast on Thursday May 19, had captured the attention of 1.55 million French people, which represented a market share of 5.5% (6.7% on the FRDA-50).

France 3 is third, but far behind, with “The Army of Shadows”. The French film directed by Jean-Pierre Melville with Lino Ventura was followed by 1.42 million moviegoers, for an audience share of 7.9% (1.5% on the FRDA-50). Last week, 1.74 million mystery buffs (8.6% of the public and 2.1% of the FRDA-50) were convinced by the unit “The curse of Provins”.

M6 also offered a film on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. “The Queen”, directed by Stephen Frears with Helen Mirren, attracted 1.14 million lovers of the British monarchy, or 5.9% of the public. On the FRDA-50, the market share amounts to 6.8%. Seven days ago, “Finding Dory” had entertained 1.32 million viewers, or 6.7% of the public and 11.7% of the FRDA-50.

France 5, the best of the others

What about other channels? France 5 stands out with “The Hubble Odyssey: An Eye in the Stars”. The documentary brought together 736,000 curious people, or 3.6% of the public. On W9, “XXX: Reactivated”, an American film directed by DJ Caruso with Vin Diesel, was watched by 607,000 fans, or 3.1% of the public.