audio, lyrics and translation of main thing

Ariana Grande is back with the deluxe version of her latest album Positions, accompanied by the remix of the new single 34 + 35 with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. This new project comes just a year and a half away from Thank U Next and nearly two years after Sweetener’s release.

In short, in the last two years the former Nickelodeon star hasn’t wanted to leave us too dry by sharing new music with his fans. After the tour in 2019 Ari had taken a very short break but during the forced quarantine she was unable to contain her creative flair.

Here to listen to the song main thing

Main Thing Ariana Grande

[Verse 1]

You on your way, it’s a Friday night

Hear the rain outside, yeah

It’s rosé on ice

Candlelight and I’m feeling nice

Anything you like, boy, you know it’s on me

Been a minute since I tasted something so sweet

[Chorus]

Always pull up when I call you, call you

Yeah, you never keep me waitin ‘, waitin’

Got me trippin ‘, I adore you

I adore you, boy (boy)

Oh baby

[Post-Chorus]

You, oh you’re really different, baby (Different, baby)

You, you might be the main thing, baby (Main thing, baby)

[Verse 2]

It’s time to go, take it nice and slow

Tiptoe to the bedroom, lookin ‘at me like when it’s cold

You gon ‘keep me warm

All I wanna do is spend my time with you

Even when the learning’s done and nothing’s new

[Chorus]

Always pull up when I call you, call you

Yeah, you never keep me waitin ‘, waitin’

Got me trippin ‘, I adore you

I adore you, boy (boy)

Oh baby

[Post-Chorus]

You, oh you’re really different, baby (Different, baby)

You, you might be the main thing, baby (Main thing, baby)

You, oh you’re really different, baby (Different, baby)

You, you might be the main thing, baby (Main thing, baby)

