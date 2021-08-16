audio, text and test drive translation

Ariana Grande is back with the deluxe version of her latest album Positions, accompanied by the remix of the new single 34 + 35 with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. This new project comes just a year and a half away from Thank U Next and almost two years after Sweetener’s release.

In short, in the last two years the former Nickelodeon star hasn’t wanted to leave us too dry by sharing new music with his fans. After the tour in 2019 Ari had taken a very short break but during the forced quarantine she was unable to contain her creative flair.

Text Ariana Grande Test Drive

[Intro]

Ayy

[Verse 1]

Pull up, pull up on me, ayy-ayy

Might just recline the seat when I want it

Give you a set of keys’ cause you own it

Pull up, pull up on me, ayy-ayy

No second guessing, checking the rearview

Ain’t looking back unless it’s right at you

[Pre-Chorus]

Make me wanna stay through the night

I will never leave from by your side

Don’t you know you got a ride or die

Mmm-mmm, mmm-mmm

Even when I miss you on the road

You should know I’m always in control

‘Cause the one thing I already know

[Chorus]

No, I don’t feel the need to test drive nothing

Test drive nothing

Baby, I’m sold on you, so I don’t ever gotta

Tеst drive nothing (Oh, oh-oh)

Test drive nothing (My baby)

It’s in thе way you do it, I don’t ever gotta baby

[Verse 2]

I drop the top on that body

That’s candy paint on my body

I’m thinkin ” bout the way I feel on you

If you want, say, “I do” (I do)

I’ll floor it (I’ll floor it)

Just say the word, you know I’m yours (I’m yours)

Just drop a pin and don’t reverse (Oh)

[Pre-Chorus]

Make me wanna stay through the night (Ooh-ooh)

I will never leave from by your side (Leave from by your side)

Don’t you know you got a ride or die

Mmm-mmm, mmm-mmm

Even when I miss you on the road

You should know I’m always in control

‘Cause the one thing I already know

[Chorus]

No, I don’t feel the need to test drive nothing (No, babe)

Test drive nothing

Baby, I’m sold on you, so I don’t ever gotta

Test drive nothing

Test drive nothing

It’s in the way you do it, I don’t ever gotta baby

Test Drive Ariana Grande

ayy

take me, take me up, ay ayy

I could decline the place when I want it

I give you a set of keys, because they are yours

take me, take me up, ay ayy

don’t guess the second time, check the side view

I don’t look back, unless it’s straight at you

you make me wanna stay all night

I will never leave you (I will never leave you)

you don’t know that with you it is to live or to die

mmmmmm mmmm

even when I lose you on the road

you should know that I am always in control

because the one thing I already know

no I don’t need to take a test drive at anything

a driving test

baby, i’m already sold to you, so i don’t even have to

take a test drive to nothing (oh oh oh)

take a test drive at nothing (my darling)

it’s how you do it, I don’t even have to baby

I drop the top

on my body there is a sweet paint

I’m thinking about the way you make me feel

if you say “I want it” (I want it)

I’m in

Just say those words, you know I’m yours (I’m yours)

just drop a pin and don’t look back (oh)

you make me wanna stay all night (ooh, ooh)

I will never leave you (I will never leave you)

you don’t know that with you it is to live or to die

mmmmmm mmmm

even when I lose you on the road

you should know that I am always in control

because the one thing I already know

no I don’t need to take a test drive at nothing (no baby)

a driving test

baby, i’m already sold to you, so i don’t even have to

take a test drive to nothing (oh oh oh)

take a test drive at nothing (my darling)

it’s how you do it, I don’t even have to baby