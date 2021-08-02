audio, text and translation of main thing

Ariana Grande she’s back with the deluxe edition of her latest album Positions, accompanied by a remix of the new single 34+35 with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. This new project comes just a year and a half after Thank U Next and almost two years after the release of Sweetener.

In short, in the last two years the former Nickelodeon starlet has not wanted to leave us too dry sharing with his fans always new music. After the tour in 2019 Ari had taken a very short break but during the forced quarantine she could not contain her creative flair.

Here to listen to the main thing song

Main Thing Ariana Grande Text

[Verse 1]

” You on Your Way, It’s a Friday Night “

Hear the rain outside, yes

” It’s rosé on ice “

Candlelight and I’m feeling nice

Anything you like, boy, you know it’s on me

Been a minute since I tasted something so sweet

[Chorus]

Always pull up when I call you, call you

yes, you never keep me waitin’, waitin’

Got me trippin’, I adore you

I adore you, boy (boy)

” Oh Baby “

[Post-Chorus]

You, Oh You’re Really Different, Baby (Different, baby)

You, you might be the main thing, baby (Main thing, baby)

[Verse 2]

It’s time to go, take it nice and slow

Tiptoe to the bedroom, lookin’ at me like when it’s cold

You gon’ keep me warm

All I want to do is spend my time with you

Even when the learning’s done and nothing’s new

[Chorus]

Always pull up when I call you, call you

yes, you never keep me waitin’, waitin’

Got me trippin’, I adore you

I adore you, boy (boy)

” Oh Baby “

[Post-Chorus]

You, Oh You’re Really Different, Baby (Different, baby)

You, you might be the main thing, baby (Main thing, baby)

You, Oh You’re Really Different, Baby (Different, baby)

You, you might be the main thing, baby (Main thing, baby)

translation

You on your way, it’s a Friday night

feel the rain outside, yes

its rosé on the ice

the light of the candles makes me feel good

whatever you want, boy, you know it’s all up to me

it’s been a while since I tasted qualc0sa so sweet

always pull yourself up when I call you, I call you

yes, you never make me wait, wait

you drive me crazy, I adore you

I adore you boy (boy)

oh baby

you, you are really different, darling (different treasure)

you should always be the baby priority (the main baby thing)

it’s time to go, take it gently

I walk on tiptoe towards the room, looking at me when it’s cold

I will be warm

all I want is to spend time with you

even when there is nothing more to learn and there is nothing new

always pull yourself up when I call you, I call you

yes, you never make me wait, wait

you drive me crazy, I adore you

I adore you boy (boy)

oh baby

you, you are really different, darling (different treasure)

you should always be the baby priority (the main baby thing)

you, you are really different, darling (different treasure)

you should always be the baby priority (the main baby thing)