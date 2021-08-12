audio, text and translation of Someone Like U (interlude)

Ariana Grande she’s back with the deluxe edition of her latest album Positions, accompanied by a remix of the new single 34+35 with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. This new project comes just a year and a half after Thank U Next and almost two years after the release of Sweetener.

In short, in the last two years the former Nickelodeon starlet has not wanted to leave us too dry sharing with his fans always new music. After the tour in 2019 Ari had taken a very short break but during the forced quarantine she could not contain her creative flair.

Someone like you is one of the 5 songs contained in the deluxe edition of Ariana, which you can buy below. The piece is a simple and very short interlude.

Text

[Interlude]

Mm, I’ve been waiting for someone like you (Someone like you)

Baby, this time, please don’t be too good to be true

I’ve been waiting for someone like you (Someone like you)

You, You, You

I’ve been waiting for someone like you (Someone like you)

Baby, this time, please don’t be too good to be true

I’ve been waiting for someone like you

You, You, You

You, You, You

You, you, you, you, oh yes, baby

Translation

mmm I looked for someone like you

baby please this time don’t be too beautiful to be true

mmm I looked for someone like you (I looked for someone like you)

you te te

I looked for someone like you (I looked for someone like you)

baby please this time don’t be too beautiful to be true

I looked for someone like you

you you you

you you you

you you you oh yes babu