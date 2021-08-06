audio, text and translation of worst behavior

Ariana Grande she’s back with the deluxe edition of her latest album Positions, accompanied by a remix of the new single 34+35 with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. This new project comes just a year and a half after Thank U Next and almost two years after the release of Sweetener.

In short, in the last two years the former Nickelodeon starlet has not wanted to leave us too dry sharing with his fans always new music. After the tour in 2019 Ari had taken a very short break but during the forced quarantine she could not contain her creative flair.

Text Ariana Grande Worst Behaviour

[Verse 1]

I’ve been on my worst behavior

But baby, I don’t need no savior

I’m way outta line

But I kind of like the way I

Feel when I just don’t give a fuck

And I forgot to mention

I’ll be there in five

[Pre-Chorus]

We don’t really need to talk too much

Show each other what we know

I got other ways to catch you up

Couldn’t do it on the phone

So can you keep it secret?

[Chorus]

This ain’t no game won’t play with you

This time I know I’ll stay with you

Just promise you won’t say nothin’

Don’t you be actin’ like that, don’t you be actin’ like that, babe

No phone, no pics, no postin’ us

This love just ain’t disposable

Just take what’s yours, don’t run from it

Don’t you be actin’ like that, don’t you be actin’ like that, babe

[Verse 2]

Said baby it’s just in my nature

To be a little troublеmaker

So wrong but so right

Know you really like thе way I

Taste when we kiss, you reminisce

But this ain’t the last time

Just stay by my side

[Pre-Chorus]

We don’t really need to talk too much (Too much)

Show each other what we know (Know, oh-oh, oh-oh)

I got other ways to catch you up (To catch you up)

Couldn’t do it on the phone (The phone)

So can you keep it secret?

[Chorus]

This ain’t no game won’t play with you (Oh, babe)

This time I know I’ll stay with you (Stay with you)

” Just Promise You Won’t Say Nothin’ ” (Won’t Say Nothin’ )

Don’t you be actin’ like that, don’t you be actin’ like that, babe (Baby)

No phone, no pics, no postin’ us

This Love Just Ain’t Disposable (Oh, Babe)

Just take what’s yours, don’t run from it

Don’t you be actin’ like that, don’t you be actin’ like that, babe

Translation Worst Behaviour Ariana Grande

I manifested the worst of behaviors

but honey, I don’t need a savior

they are completely out of the way

but actually i kind of like the way I feel

when I don’t give a c***0

and I forget to mention the fact

that I’ll be there in 5 seconds

we don’t really talk much

we show what we know

I have other ways to stay on the piece

you couldn’t do it on the phone

so can you keep it secret?

this is not a game I would play with you

this time I know I’ll be with you

I just promise you you won’t say anything

don’t behave like that, don’t behave like that, babe

no phone, no photos, don’t post anything

this love is not disposable

take only what is yours, do not run away from it

don’t behave like that, don’t behave like that baby

I said baby is only in my nature

be a bit ‘one that makes mess

so right and so wrong

I know you really like it

my taste when we kiss, you can think of

but this is not the last time

just stay by my side and that’s it

we don’t talk much (too much)

we show ourselves what we know (we know, oh oh oh)

I have other ways to stay on the piece (to restart behind)

you could not do it on the phone (telefon0)

so can you keep it secret?

this is not a game I would play with you (oh babe

this time I know I’ll be with you (stay with you)

I just promise you that you will not say anything (you will not say anything)

do not behave withyes, don’t behave like that, babe (baby)

no phone, no photos, don’t post anything

this love is not disposable (oh honey)

take only what is yours, do not run away from it

don’t behave like that, don’t behave like that baby