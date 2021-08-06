audio, text and translation of worst behavior

Ariana Grande she’s back with the deluxe edition of her latest album Positions, accompanied by a remix of the new single 34+35 with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. This new project comes just a year and a half after Thank U Next and almost two years after the release of Sweetener.
In short, in the last two years the former Nickelodeon starlet has not wanted to leave us too dry sharing with his fans always new music. After the tour in 2019 Ari had taken a very short break but during the forced quarantine she could not contain her creative flair.
Text Ariana Grande Worst Behaviour
[Verse 1]
I’ve been on my worst behavior
But baby, I don’t need no savior
I’m way outta line
But I kind of like the way I
Feel when I just don’t give a fuck
And I forgot to mention
I’ll be there in five
[Pre-Chorus]
We don’t really need to talk too much
Show each other what we know
I got other ways to catch you up
Couldn’t do it on the phone
So can you keep it secret?
[Chorus]
This ain’t no game won’t play with you
This time I know I’ll stay with you
Just promise you won’t say nothin’
Don’t you be actin’ like that, don’t you be actin’ like that, babe
No phone, no pics, no postin’ us
This love just ain’t disposable
Just take what’s yours, don’t run from it
Don’t you be actin’ like that, don’t you be actin’ like that, babe
[Verse 2]
Said baby it’s just in my nature
To be a little troublеmaker
So wrong but so right
Know you really like thе way I
Taste when we kiss, you reminisce
But this ain’t the last time
Just stay by my side
[Pre-Chorus]
We don’t really need to talk too much (Too much)
Show each other what we know (Know, oh-oh, oh-oh)
I got other ways to catch you up (To catch you up)
Couldn’t do it on the phone (The phone)
So can you keep it secret?
[Chorus]
This ain’t no game won’t play with you (Oh, babe)
This time I know I’ll stay with you (Stay with you)
” Just Promise You Won’t Say Nothin’ ” (Won’t Say Nothin’ )
Don’t you be actin’ like that, don’t you be actin’ like that, babe (Baby)
No phone, no pics, no postin’ us
This Love Just Ain’t Disposable (Oh, Babe)
Just take what’s yours, don’t run from it
Don’t you be actin’ like that, don’t you be actin’ like that, babe
Translation Worst Behaviour Ariana Grande
I manifested the worst of behaviors
but honey, I don’t need a savior
they are completely out of the way
but actually i kind of like the way I feel
when I don’t give a c***0
and I forget to mention the fact
that I’ll be there in 5 seconds
we don’t really talk much
we show what we know
I have other ways to stay on the piece
you couldn’t do it on the phone
so can you keep it secret?
this is not a game I would play with you
this time I know I’ll be with you
I just promise you you won’t say anything
don’t behave like that, don’t behave like that, babe
no phone, no photos, don’t post anything
this love is not disposable
take only what is yours, do not run away from it
don’t behave like that, don’t behave like that baby
I said baby is only in my nature
be a bit ‘one that makes mess
so right and so wrong
I know you really like it
my taste when we kiss, you can think of
but this is not the last time
just stay by my side and that’s it
we don’t talk much (too much)
we show ourselves what we know (we know, oh oh oh)
I have other ways to stay on the piece (to restart behind)
you could not do it on the phone (telefon0)
so can you keep it secret?
this is not a game I would play with you (oh babe
this time I know I’ll be with you (stay with you)
I just promise you that you will not say anything (you will not say anything)
do not behave withyes, don’t behave like that, babe (baby)
no phone, no photos, don’t post anything
this love is not disposable (oh honey)
take only what is yours, do not run away from it
don’t behave like that, don’t behave like that baby