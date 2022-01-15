Audiobooks and the most listened to voices on Audible in 2021

The most listened to audiobooks in 2021. After the boom of 2020, the 2021 that has just ended is also confirmed as a golden year for audio entertainment: last year, the consumption of podcasts and audiobooks grew enormously in our country, registering + 4% (for a total of 14.5 million listeners) and + 11% (for a total of 10 million listeners) respectively compared to 2020, as revealed by the research conducted in April 2021 by NielsenIQ for Audible – Amazon company among the major players in the production and distribution of quality audio entertainment (audio books, podcasts and audio series).

Further research commissioned by Audible, Audible Compass 2021 confirms that, after the increase given by the pandemic, audio entertainment in Europe has now fully entered people’s daily lives and the Italian growth figures prove to be in line with the trend of other European countries. The country that listens the most is Spain where 55% of respondents said they had listened to audio content in the last year, and immediately afterwards there is Italy (46%), followed by the United Kingdom (35%), Germany (42%) and France (37%).

The most listened to audiobooks on Audible in 2021

Italian listeners particularly love original audio content: 77% of respondents think it is a good thing that authors also write stories made specifically for listening, as evidenced by the success of the many Audible Original content released in 2021. But what are the tastes of Audible listeners in Italy?

The most listened to voices

There are two of the most listened to “Audible voices” on Audible: Ninni Bruschetta, film, television and theatrical actor known for the role of Duccio Patané in Boris, and Valentina Mari, actress and voice actress with a ten-year career and Italian voice of stars such as Jessica Chastain and Natalie Portman. On Audible, Ninni Bruschetta is the unmistakable voice of the Saga dei Florio (The Lions of Sicily, The winter of the Lions) by Stefania Auci (Salani) but also of two other works with a strong link with Sicily: Certi Momenti by Andrea Camilleri (Salani) and The Red Agenda by Paolo Borsellino by Giuseppe Lo Bianco and Sandra Rizza (Salani). Valentina Mari is the voice of audio books starring the famous medical examiner Alice Allevi, born from the pen of Alessia Gazzola (Salani), as well as dozens of audio books by Italian and international authors.

The authors

The most listened to authors on Audible in 2021 could not be more different. As for audio books, the queen of thriller, Agatha Christie, triumphs, proving that even the classics can find new life and continue to fascinate the new generations. thanks to the power of the voice. On Audible, mystery buffs will find all of Agatha Christie’s most compelling titles, such as Murder on the Nile, Miss Marple’s Investigations and many more.

As for podcasts, it was Darkbeard X’s irreverent science disclosure that won over listeners. In particular, thanks to his audiobook The genius does not exist (Audible Studios) and his podcast Bad Stories on Science (Audible Original), listeners were able to discover the background of the life of the greatest scientists from an unusual and totally out of the ordinary point of view. schemes.

The most listened to titles released in 2021

Family sagas dominate Italian audiences on Audible in 2021 in terms of audio books, while as regards podcasts, crime and science are the masters.

Audio books

1) Winter of the Lions – The saga of the Florio by Stefania Auci, read by Ninni Bruschetta

2) The last ferry by Domingo Villar, read by Federico Zanandrea

3) The house on the embankment by Daniela Raimondi read by Ada Maria Serra Zanetti

Podcast:

1) Black as blood by Carlo Lucarelli and Massimo Picozzi

2) Bad Stories about Science by Darkbeard X

3) The monster by Giuseppe Paternò Raddusa, Maria Triberti, Lorenzo Pedrazzi read by Massimo Picozzi and Massimo Alì

The most listened to genres on Audible 2021

The most listened to genre in 2021 is Literature and Fiction, confirming the desire of Italians to travel with the imagination, always listening to new stories. Children’s audiobooks continue to be very successful, and for the past two years they have been a valuable tool for entertainment and also support for DAD, as well as a time to unite families by sharing headphones. The third place goes to the Biographies and Memories genre, to draw useful lessons for one’s present from the lives of great figures in history and current affairs.

1) Literature and fiction

2) Audio books for children

3) Biographies and memories

The portrait of the Italian listener

More than for all other European listeners, for Italians the queen of listening is the home, with most of the interviewees preferring to listen at home, to enjoy audiobooks or podcasts at home and in total relaxation.

On the other hand, fewer Italians are dedicated to listening while doing other things: only 22% listen to audio content while doing housework. Italians are also less likely to engage in audiobooks or podcasts while cooking (16% versus 20% of the European average), in the car (18% of respondents versus 24% of the European average) and do not particularly like listening to content even while walking. (17% against 20% of the European average). In short, it really seems that Italians want to give all their attention to the great stories they decide to listen to.

Italians also appreciate the fact that audio books and podcasts help them to fight the so-called “screen fatigue” (a phenomenon whereby 64% of respondents say they spend too much time in front of screens), allowing them to spend less time in front of smartphones, PCs or TV, and devoting himself to listening only.