Audiomack Signs Licensing Agreement with Universal Music Group to Expand Global Presence in Africa

With this new extended agreement, a selection of UMG content is now available to Audiomack users in 16 African countries (AlgeriaAnd the BoysAnd the CameroonAnd the congoAnd the EgyptAnd the GhanaAnd the Ivory CoastAnd the KenyaAnd the FinancialAnd the MoroccoAnd the NigeriaAnd the SenegalAnd the South AfricaAnd the TanzaniaAnd the Zambia And the Zimbabwe), as well as in the United Kingdom and Canada. UMG will also provide Audiomack with a full catalog to its premium subscribers Africa.

Dave McCloyAudiomack, co-founder and CEO of Audiomack said: “Millions of listeners across Africaand the UK and Canada Use Audiomack every day. Our expanded partnership with UMG helps artists in these regions better connect with their local fans and helps artists around the world reach new audiences of discovery-oriented music lovers. ”

Sifu DlaminiThe CEO of Universal Music South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa said: “We are delighted to have more fans around the world Africa And beyond to reach further Africa The most exciting musical talent, plus UMG’s unparalleled catalog of international stars and releases. We welcome Audiomack as a partner and look forward to working with them to help improve the entire live streaming ecosystem. Africa. ”

Frank KakuUniversal Music Africa’s Managing Director, Universal Music Africa, said, “Working with Audiomack will allow our artists across the continent to reach a wider reach via French speakers. Africa and beyond, in addition to growing their audience via Canadathe United Kingdom and the United States. We are excited about the future development of broadcasting across the continent and finding exciting new ways to collaborate with the Audiomack team.

About Audiomack

Audiomack, launched in 2012, currently reaches over 20 million monthly users worldwide. The streaming and discovery service has been instrumental in creating new business, such as Road Wave And the big cash; Act as a trusted partner Eminem And the Nicki Minaj, among other notable artists, debuted in exclusive editions; She has helped rising African stars, such as uh laiReach a global audience. from December 2021Audiomack is Apple’s highest rated iOS music streaming app in NigeriaAnd the GhanaAnd the TanzaniaAnd the SenegalAnd the Kenya.

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of art. UMG is the world leader in music entertainment, with a broad portfolio of companies active in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Presenting the most comprehensive catalog of records and songs in all musical genres, UMG identifies, develops, produces and distributes the most popular and successful music in the world. Committed to art, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models to expand artistic and business opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for audiences. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com.

SOURCE Universal Music Collection