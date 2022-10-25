Audios: Fentanyl, a drug that kills in the US, is ‘cooked’ in Bogotá – Investigative Unit

The Army and the Prosecutor’s Office arrived a couple of weeks ago at two luxurious buildings located in condominiums from Colina Campestre and Cedritos, north of Bogotá.

With arrest and search warrants, they entered four apartments where a group of young people (some university students) They had conditioned the family kitchens to mix powerful drugs that they brought illegally from Peru, Ecuador and Venezuela.

In the apartments, boxes of drugs were found that were irregularly entered into Colombia. Photo: supplied by authorities

Although they were camouflaged in their rooms, the authorities found evidence of how they traded in various sectors of the capital, in Villa de Leyva and Cartagena the drugs that are promoted at exclusive parties and on social networks as more powerful and cheaper than cocaine and heroin.

Everything indicates that they had just opened a shipping line to New York.

The issue gained relevance and caught the attention of federal agents because the drug that is killing hundreds of Americans every year by overdose appears in the portfolio of drugs they offered: fentanyl. (see note eltiempo.com).

The search report stated that they found boxes of ketamine, tubes of fentanyl, blisters of fluoxetine and drops of clonazepam, among others.

deadly cocktails

One of the gang’s groups produced and marketed 2CB, a synthetic opioid, which they sent to the United States and Costa Rica. Photo: supplied by authorities

The elite group of the CTI and the military that arrived, at dawn on August 10, to the residential complexes (located on 132nd Street below the North Highway) found the chemicals hidden among backpacks and bags. Also, instruments to mix fentanyl, ketamine, clonazepam, amphetamines and even mushrooms. They also offered marijuana, cocaine and ecstasy.

A human source revealed key data about the criminal organization and served as the starting point for the investigation, which lasted a year and seven months. and ended with the deployment of the operation named Geneva.

In total, 14 people have been captured in Bogotá, Ipiales, Medellín and Bucaramanga, including one of the aforementioned leaders, alias La Coneja, a university student who claimed in her defense to be the relative of a Police general.. The young woman, a native of Facatativá, even opposed the arrest.

Agents in charge of the case told EL TIEMPO that, with the help of an undercover police officer and telephone interceptions, They managed to establish that the organization was made up of two structures and that it had international links.

One of the gang’s groups produced and marketed 2CB, a synthetic opioid, which they sent to the United States and Costa Rica.

“It’s time to buy three ‘marranas’ to complete some points that they are going to send to Costa Rica, they want to take me on that lap”, one of the traffickers is heard saying in an audio, who, in addition, guarantees the success of the shipment.

The band also sold 2CB or Tussi, at youth parties. Photo: supplied by authorities

As one of the leaders of that structure Pedro Yepes Rodríguez, the ‘Costeño’, was pointed out.

The young man from Cartagena is accused of coordinating the movement of drugs on motorcycles and cars registered in digital transportation applications. Although the drivers did not know what they were carrying, prosecutors contacted several of them, who provided relevant information.

This newspaper investigated and established that Yepes Rodríguez is also being investigated for the theft of bank cards that were later used for online purchases. In fact, in a conversation held by the Prosecutor’s Office, he himself talks about subscriptions to gyms, reservations at luxurious hotels and other expenses he paid with stolen cards.

Relative of ‘Othniel’?

Alias ​​Otoniel was extradited to the United States on Wednesday, May 4.

In addition to shipments abroad, another piece of information that has caught the attention of intelligence agencies is the supposed closeness of this gang’s chips to the ‘Gulf clan’, specifically, with relatives of its leader, Dairo Antonio Úsuga, ‘Otoniel’, now imprisoned in the US.

“I have to travel to Medellin because I am going to do a business that they are going to let me go (…). I’m with some people, I haven’t told them, but there are people who are going to release 300 million to me, the ‘Gulf clan’, that of ‘Otoniel’, because I’m with a female who is his granddaughter”, ‘Kike’, another of those captured, is heard saying. The authorities verify the veracity of the information.

Mario Flórez Guerrero, alias Mario, is another of those captured as the leader of one of the gang’s tentacles. According to sources from the Bogotá section of the Prosecutor’s Office, which led the Geneva operation, ‘Mario’ was in charge of bringing medicines and supplies from Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela.

Fentanyl Audio Otoniel This audio would entangle the band for links with the 'Gulf clan'.

Entrustment



In the operations, the Fentanyl tubes that are illegally brought from Peru, Ecuador and Venezuela were found. Photo: supplied by authorities

Private cars were used to hide them. In fact, on January 18, ‘Mario’ was captured in the kilometer 72 + 100 of the Villavicencio-Bogotá road, when he was traveling in a car in the company of three of his men.

​”In the vehicle with license plates DBI-193, which, when a search was carried out, the following elements were found: 40 jars × 100 ml of ketamine, 40 units × 10 ml of fentanyl, 4,500 tablets × 2 mg of Rivotril (clonazepam), 1,200 tablets × 2 mg of Sedatril (clonazepam) and 10 units × 80 mg of Clexane”, reads the seizure report, accessed by this newspaper.

Audio order Fentanyl In this audio one of the members of the band is heard talking about sending the drug to other countries.

And, on March 4, in a warehouse at the El Dorado airport, the Anti-narcotics police seized a parcel that had been sent by one of the files from the band to the United States, through an international courier company.

“It corresponded to a cardboard box that contained 284 pills inside, as follows: a box that contains 6 blisters of 10 pills each, for a total of 60 pink tablets with the medicine brand Alprazolam of 0.5 mg; and 45 blisters of 5 tablets for a total of 225 yellow tablets with a 40 mg oxycodone hydrochloride drug brand, ”reads the official report. The parcel was destined for New York City.

In the Prosecutor’s Office they explained that of the 14 captures carried out in joint operations, it was possible to impose a prison measure on eight of themone more was sheltered with house arrest and four were released.

The band must answer for charges of drug trafficking, illegal possession of weapons and conspiracy to commit a crime. Those captured insist on their full innocence and that they will prove it in the process.

