Audi’s hopes of winning the Dakar are fading, but the RS Q e-tron could really do it

When Audi announced that it wanted to leave Formula E, it had indeed surprised. The German brand had gone all-in in the electric single-seater championship, leaving the world of prototypes, and had recently developed the first powertrain completely conceived in-house.

In reality, the attention of the house of the Four Rings remained on the electric sector, moving to Dakar, thanks to the race car RS Q e-tron, an electric car equipped with an internal combustion engine used as range extender to charge the batteries in the longest and most prohibitive stages, but in no way connected to the wheels.

The challenge also included, unfortunately we have to write in the past, to compete against normal cars with internal combustion engines. Despite the extra weight, and some differences in the regulation not granted to Audi, the RS Q e-tron was really fighting for the top spot, when something almost unthinkable happened. The car driven by Stephane Peterhansel, while it was second in the standings, violently hit a rock hidden in the sand, irreparably damaging the left rear suspension.

After a four-hour wait for the support truck, the news arrived that the second RS Q e-tron also saw the chances of competing with the former disappear, as Carlos Sainz seniordespite his enormous experience, he got lost, extending his stage time by two hours.

There are still some remaining possibilities for the third Audi, driven by Mattias Ekstrm, who was also lost, skipping the waypoint in the first stage. This is why he can only aspire to finish in the top 10, if there are no other unforeseen events.