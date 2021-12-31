Auditel analysis of the evening of Thursday 30 December 2021

The film about the life of brothers Eduardo, Titina and Peppino De Filippo he largely wins the evening of the penultimate day of 2021, with the quiz game Free fall the champions who earns the silver medal by detaching all the other networks, with that cadet from Mediaset who takes the bronze medal thanks to the beautiful feature film by Gus Van Sant Will Hunting Rebel Genius, with two great Robin Williams and Matt Damon.

But let’s go in order and see together the analysis of yesterday evening talking as always about the challenge of the Tg at 20 and with the blue curve of the Tg1 which flows clearly in command, reaching 26% share on the final and with the curve of Tg5 which remains on the threshold of 20% share, while the curve of Tg La7 it is positioned on the line of 5% share. The red curve of the Tg2 of 20:30 arrives 6% of shaare.

Access time sees the blue curve of Rai1 in the lead with the prize game Usually unknown the return, this curve that touches 26% of share, while the orange curve of Strip the news it is second and is positioned in the corridor ranging from 15 to 20% share, while the curves of La7 and Rai3 remain paired up to around 7% share.

Prime evening with the blue curve of Rai1 in command with the film The De Filippo brothers, this curve that flows on the 20% share line, reaching 25% share at the end. In the lane that goes from 10 to 15% share, the orange curve of Canale 5 follows with the prize game Free fall the champions, while among the other curves we see the blue one of Italia 1 emerge with the beautiful film Will Hunting Rebel Genius.

Second evening with the ending at 21% share of the quiz game Free fall the champions, while the blue curve of Rai1 follows the 10% share line in turn followed by the blue curve of Italia 1.