Audition Day, Ada Colau, Jessica Biel and Fernando Colunga

A diplomat is able to convince his wife that a mink coat makes her fat
|Irene Leon / Updated 3 March 2022
The proper names of March 3 in facts of today focus on the names of Tobias and Frederick and in that of the Spanish composer Federico Moreno-Torroba.
International Hearing Day
ephemeris
On a day like today, in 1845 Florida becomes part of the United States; In 1875 the opera premiered in Paris Carmen from Georges Bizet; In 1923, the magazine goes on sale in New York. Time; in 1990 it begins to broadcast regularly Telecinco in Spain; in 2000 the former Chilean president Augusto Pinochet returns to his country after 503 days of detention in London.
character of the day
Alexander Graham Bell (March 3, 1847 – August 2, 1922), British scientist, speech therapist, and inventor. He contributed to the development of telecommunications.
your sentences
“A diplomat is a man capable of convincing his wife that a mink coat makes her fat.”
“Do not always use the footprints of paths that others have already used before you.”
They were also born on March 3 the Spanish composer Federico Moreno-Torroba (1891-1982), Spanish actor Joseph Isbert (1886-1966), mayor of Barcelona Ada Colau (1974), Spanish actor Alfredo Landa (1933-2013), American actress Jessica Biel (1982), British F-1 pilot Jim Clark (1936), Italian singer-songwriter Lucio Dalla (1943-2012), Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Ivy Queen (1972), American model, singer and actress Diandra Newlyn (1991) and the Mexican actor Fernando Colunga (1966).
Tobiasname of Hebrew origin that means
Veritas filia temporis.
What is the saint of chess players?
Friendship is like the sea
We are what we do, especially what we do to change who we are.
Woe to you, Pharisees, who give a tithe of mint, rue and vegetables, but you completely forget about justice and the love of God! It is okay for you to give your tithes, but do not neglect what is most important.
The years are never wasted
The mark produced by the whip disappears;
