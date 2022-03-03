Audition Day, Ada Colau, Jessica Biel and Fernando Colunga

The proper names of March 3 infocus on the names ofandand in that of the Spanish composer

International Hearing Day

ephemeris

On a day like today, in 1845 Florida becomes part of the United States; In 1875 the opera premiered in Paris Carmen from Georges Bizet; In 1923, the magazine goes on sale in New York. Time; in 1990 it begins to broadcast regularly Telecinco in Spain; in 2000 the former Chilean president Augusto Pinochet returns to his country after 503 days of detention in London.

character of the day

Alexander Graham Bell (March 3, 1847 – August 2, 1922), British scientist, speech therapist, and inventor. He contributed to the development of telecommunications.

your sentences

“A diplomat is a man capable of convincing his wife that a mink coat makes her fat.”

“Do not always use the footprints of paths that others have already used before you.”

They were also born on March 3 the Spanish composer Federico Moreno-Torroba (1891-1982), Spanish actor Joseph Isbert (1886-1966), mayor of Barcelona Ada Colau (1974), Spanish actor Alfredo Landa (1933-2013), American actress Jessica Biel (1982), British F-1 pilot Jim Clark (1936), Italian singer-songwriter Lucio Dalla (1943-2012), Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Ivy Queen (1972), American model, singer and actress Diandra Newlyn (1991) and the Mexican actor Fernando Colunga (1966).







saints of the day

Tobiasname of Hebrew origin that means

“God is kind.”



Frederickname of Germanic origin that means “prince of peace”.







As a Roman would say…

Veritas filia temporis.

Truth is the daughter of time.







The joke

What is the saint of chess players?

Moses, because he was the only one







graffiti

Friendship is like the sea

You see the beginning but not the end.







Saying

We are what we do, especially what we do to change who we are.

(Brazil)







to read and meditate

Woe to you, Pharisees, who give a tithe of mint, rue and vegetables, but you completely forget about justice and the love of God! It is okay for you to give your tithes, but do not neglect what is most important.



Luke 11,41-43

The years are never wasted

that a woman takes off,

they will stop anyone

of her friends.



Chinese proverb

The mark produced by the whip disappears;

the trace of the insult never.



African proverb