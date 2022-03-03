Audition Day, Ada Colau, Jessica Biel and Fernando Colunga

James 2 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 70 Views








A diplomat is able to convince his wife that a mink coat makes her fat
Alexander Graham Bell

STELLAR MOMENTS














/ Updated 3 March 2022 enlarge the textshrink the textprint this artcorrect this artSend to a friend
Related to:
The proper names of March 3 in facts of today focus on the names of Tobias and Frederick and in that of the Spanish composer Federico Moreno-Torroba.

International Hearing Day

ephemeris

On a day like today, in 1845 Florida becomes part of the United States; In 1875 the opera premiered in Paris Carmen from Georges Bizet; In 1923, the magazine goes on sale in New York. Time; in 1990 it begins to broadcast regularly Telecinco in Spain; in 2000 the former Chilean president Augusto Pinochet returns to his country after 503 days of detention in London.

character of the day

Alexander Graham Bell (March 3, 1847 – August 2, 1922), British scientist, speech therapist, and inventor. He contributed to the development of telecommunications.

your sentences

“A diplomat is a man capable of convincing his wife that a mink coat makes her fat.”

“Do not always use the footprints of paths that others have already used before you.”

They were also born on March 3 the Spanish composer Federico Moreno-Torroba (1891-1982), Spanish actor Joseph Isbert (1886-1966), mayor of Barcelona Ada Colau (1974), Spanish actor Alfredo Landa (1933-2013), American actress Jessica Biel (1982), British F-1 pilot Jim Clark (1936), Italian singer-songwriter Lucio Dalla (1943-2012), Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Ivy Queen (1972), American model, singer and actress Diandra Newlyn (1991) and the Mexican actor Fernando Colunga (1966).

 


saints of the day

Tobiasname of Hebrew origin that means
“God is kind.”

Frederickname of Germanic origin that means “prince of peace”.

 


As a Roman would say…

Veritas filia temporis.
Truth is the daughter of time.

 


The joke

What is the saint of chess players?
Moses, because he was the only one

 


graffiti

Friendship is like the sea
You see the beginning but not the end.

 


Saying

We are what we do, especially what we do to change who we are.
(Brazil)

 


to read and meditate

Woe to you, Pharisees, who give a tithe of mint, rue and vegetables, but you completely forget about justice and the love of God! It is okay for you to give your tithes, but do not neglect what is most important.

Luke 11,41-43

The years are never wasted
that a woman takes off,
they will stop anyone
of her friends.

Chinese proverb

The mark produced by the whip disappears;
the trace of the insult never.

African proverb




Compartir en Facebook

Compartir en Twitter

Compartir en Linkedin

Enviar a un amigo

RSS



go back upgo back up





Comments

remember that the suggestions may be important to other readers.




Comment
















Advertising






Advertising








yes

S

S

S














general file
MARCH 2022
Audition Day, Ada Colau, Jessica Biel, Fernando Colunga and Alfredo Landa
Daniel Craig, Josema Yuste, Chris Martin, Jon Bon Jovi and Lou Reed
Zero Discrimination, Balearic Islands, Javier Bardem and Justin Bieber
FEBRUARY 2022
Rare Diseases, Andalusia, Andrea Falcn and Imanol Uribe
Day of the Transplant and the Polar Bear, Soledad Gimnez and Joaqun Sorolla
Day of the Pistachio, Michael Bolton, Nacho Cano, Fernando Llorente
Cochlear implant, Ricardo Gómez, José María Aznar, Julio Iglesias jr
Carnival, Fernando Tejero, Pablo Milans, Enrique Rojas and Steve Jobs
23-F, Casemiro, Emily Blunt, Natalia Verbeke and Dakota Fanning
Day of Encephalitis, Scouts, Hiplito Meja, James Blunt and Buuel
Tourist Guide, Sophie Turner, Charlotte Church, Arturo Fernndez
Day of the Cat and the Whale, Rihanna, Cindy Crawford, Hilario Pino
Benicio del Toro, Luis Piedrahita, Dani Martn, and Eloy Azorn
Isabel Preysler, Matt Dillon, Anne Igartiburu, John Travolta and Asperger’s Da
Ed Sheeran, Marc Márquez, Vicente Fernández and Responsible Gaming
Impossible loves, Valentino Rossi, Diego Godin, and Fernando Esteso
Childhood Cancer Day, Javier Fesser, Matt Groening and Selita Ebanks
San Valentn, Amor, ngel di María, Mayra Gómez Kemp, gas station
Radio Day, Robbie Williams, Bibiana Fernndez and El Rubius
Day of the Soldier Children, Joaqun Sabina, Josh Brolin, Charles Darwin
Medical Woman’s Day, Jennifer Aniston, Aritz Aduriz and Taylor Lautner
Day of Legumes, Nagore Robles, Falcao and Don Omar
Pizza Day, Kiko Rivera, Alejandra Guzmán and David Gallagher
Secure Internet, Gabriel Rufin, Galavora, Enrique Tierno Galvan
Ashton Kutcher, Sergi Roberto, Nerea Rodríguez, and Steve Nash
Genital mutilation, Maxi Iglesias, Axl Rose, Bob Marley and Reagan
Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Michael Sheen and Jos Mara Olazbal
Day against Cancer, Toni Kroos, Nairo Quintana and Rosa Benito
Day of the Lawyer, Sara Carbonero, Mara Jimnez, Daddy Yankee
Groundhog Day, Brbara Rey, Shakira and Piqu and Macarena Gomez
Chinese Year of the Tiger, Day of the Greyhound, Pablo Casado and Harry Styles
JANUARY 2022
Day of the Magician, Luis del Olmo, Justin Timberlake and Juan José Mills
Non-Violence, King Felipe, Carlos Latre, Phil Collins and Christian Bale
…see posts from other months


Source link

About James

Check Also

‘The Dropout’: Amanda Seyfried is ‘a little worried’ about her Elizabeth Holmes voice

In March, Hulu abandonment opens with Amanda Seyfried playing Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and her …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved