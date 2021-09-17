Audius price: towards leap after Katy Perry’s investment

The price of the Audius (AUDIO / USD) rose more than 20% after the company announced a new round of funding from a team of high-profile artists. The currency rose to $ 2.87, the highest since September 6. This rally took its total market capitalization to over $ 1.16 billion.

Audius receives major investments

Audius is a leading blockchain project that is revolutionizing the music industry. The developers have created a platform that allows independent musicians to make money online. Over the past few months, thousands of artists have joined the platform while more than 6 million people regularly use the platform.

Audius’ price increased a few weeks ago after the platform partnered with TikTok, the Chinese social media company. The partnership allowed artists on its platform to make their songs available on TikTok. This was a notable announcement as TikTok has billions of users around the world.

And today (Thursday), the AUDIO price exploded after a team of music superstars invested in the company. Katy Perry, Jason Derulo and rapper Nas have announced they have invested $ 5 million in the company. The company’s valuation was not disclosed although it first raised $ 5.5 million when it launched in 2018. In other funding rounds, Audius raised $ 1.25 million and $ 3.1 million. dollars. Bandier told Rolling Stone:

“Historically, the music business tends to be slow in adopting technological changes, often fighting them rather than embracing them. I think blockchain will likely be a dominant force to further empower creators and engage direct relationships with artists’ fans more deeply. “

Another big milestone Audius has made recently is to move its platform to Solana, the fast-growing Ethereum killer. This change will reduce its cost and make it more user-friendly in the backend.

Audius price prediction

The daily chart shows that Audius price has been in a strong uptrend for the past few weeks. It has risen more than 300% from its lowest level in June this year. Along the way, it rose above the 25 and 50-day exponential moving averages (EMA).

The MACD remains above the neutral level. Another thing worth noting is that it has formed a bullish flag pattern. Therefore, the coin will likely continue to rise as the bulls target the key resistance at $ 5.15, which is around 88% from the current level.